Pandemic places priority on food grown locally

SCRANTON, Iowa — Justin Robbins and his family had been selling beef straight from the farm for several years, including individual cuts for the last 18 months.

Business was good, he says, but that changed as the COVID-19 pandemic settled in nearly a year ago.

“It was really starting to get on its feet before the pandemic, but COVID put us in the hot seat and it hasn’t slowed down since,” Robbins says. “I woke up one morning at 2:30 and booked up locker space that night. That’s how we got through 2020. We booked all our 2021 dates in the spring of 2020, and we’re working into 2022.”

Robbins and his family run a cow-calf operation near here in Greene County, Iowa. He says all beef sold originates on their central Iowa farm.

“It’s all raised by us or has our genetics,” he says. “We’re involved from conception through consumption.”

Cattle are processed at a federally-inspected locker, allowing Robbins to ship beef all over the country.

“We are officially shipping from coast to coast,” he says.

During the initial stages of the pandemic, consumers were worried about being able to find many products, including food and particularly meat as most packing plants temporarily slowed or shut down processing as COVID-19 spread in facilities.

Many started looking locally for their food, says Joyce McGarry, a food safety specialist with Michigan State University.

“Having a food shortage was a big concern to consumers,” she says. “People wanted their own food supply because they felt it was more safe.”