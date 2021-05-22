Pandemic raises pressure on rural health care

ALGONA, Iowa — Everybody at the Kossuth Regional Health Center is wearing a mask. But while the masks offer some protection against the pandemic, it can’t offer much help against the unique challenges facing rural health providers.

“We’re definitely a farm-and agriculture-related business,” says Dar Elbert, Chief Nursing Officer and CEO at the hospital.

Elbert, whose husband farms in the area, says a variety of factors have challenged rural health providers in recent years. Those factors, ranging from declining rural populations to the intricacies of health insurance, have combined to push some hospitals out of business and others to reduce services.

The good news, she says, is that providers such as this hospital in rural northern Iowa have found ways to change and survive, and there are plenty of outstanding rural doctors and health providers. The bad news is that there are still challenges.

“Going into the pandemic … rural health care providers were already operating at the margins,” says Carrie Cochran-McClain, chief policy officer for the National Rural Health Association in Washington, D.C.

Since 2010, about 130 rural hospitals in the United States have closed, Cochran-McClain says.

In Iowa there are about 90 rural hospitals and about 20% of those are likely at risk, according to Bill Menner, executive director of the Iowa Rural Health Association. He adds some hospitals that remain open have eliminated some services, such as obstetrics. The result is that while Iowans may be having fewer babies, they are also having to drive further to have those babies in a birthing center.