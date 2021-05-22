Pandemic raises pressure on rural health care

ALGONA, Iowa — Everybody at the Kossuth Regional Health Center is wearing a mask. But while the masks offer some protection against the pandemic, it can’t offer much help against the unique challenges facing rural health providers.
“We’re definitely a farm-and agriculture-related business,” says Dar Elbert, Chief Nursing Officer and CEO at the hospital.
Elbert, whose husband farms in the area, says a variety of factors have challenged rural health providers in recent years. Those factors, ranging from declining rural populations to the intricacies of health insurance, have combined to push some hospitals out of business and others to reduce services.
The good news, she says, is that providers such as this hospital in rural northern Iowa have found ways to change and survive, and there are plenty of outstanding rural doctors and health providers. The bad news is that there are still challenges.
“Going into the pandemic … rural health care providers were already operating at the margins,” says Carrie Cochran-McClain, chief policy officer for the National Rural Health Association in Washington, D.C.
Since 2010, about 130 rural hospitals in the United States have closed, Cochran-McClain says.
In Iowa there are about 90 rural hospitals and about 20% of those are likely at risk, according to Bill Menner, executive director of the Iowa Rural Health Association. He adds some hospitals that remain open have eliminated some services, such as obstetrics. The result is that while Iowans may be having fewer babies, they are also having to drive further to have those babies in a birthing center.
“Clearly, COVID has had a really significant impact on providers,” Cochran-McClain says, but she adds that the challenges won’t end with the pandemic.
The hope is that the pandemic helps to shine a light on the challenges of health care, especially in rural areas, she says. For example, Medicaid and Medicare payments tend to be higher for providers in urban areas than they are in rural areas because of the way costs are determined. There tends to be a higher percentage of the population in rural areas that is older, and in many cases there is more poverty.
Then there are simply numbers problems — fewer people spread over a wider area.
Because of the COVID crisis, hospitals stopped providing many elective procedures for a significant amount of time. Mammograms, colonoscopies, knee and hip replacements, and many other procedures were delayed or simply not done. Those services had provided important revenue streams. In addition, there is a serious debate in the medical community about the long-term impact of the lack of preventative measures taken by patients in the past year.
The other pandemic factor is the pressure that medical providers faced. Doctors and nurses and other medical technicians were under physical and emotional stress.
Hospitals implemented a number of new practices. Face masks and hand sanitizer became requirements. Decisions were made to change the way people entered facilities so they could be easily checked for the virus.
Some of the costs related to the pandemic were offset by state and federal emergency funds, Menner says. But the financial stress of COVID-19 could potentially push more rural hospitals over the edge.
Of course, not all is gloom and doom. Elbert says there are still some medical professionals who like to live and work in rural settings.
Sean Westendorf is a third-year medical student who is spending a few weeks doing a rotation at the Kossuth Regional Health Center. He is enjoying the opportunity.
“I like the variety,” he says. “It’s nice being the only student here. The doctors help me get experience.”
And Martha Hoffman, a nurse who serves as OB clinical coordinator and infection preventionist for the nurses here, says a key is that everyone has to be versatile. Nurses have to be able to function in at least two different areas.
“We have to be jacks of all trades,” she says.
In part because of that and in part because of COVID, they put an emphasis on education.
“That’s key,” Hoffman says.
That education extends beyond official training programs to day-to-day activities, such as the de-briefings that are done after emergencies, surgeries and other events.
Recruiting doctors and nurses to rural areas will likely continue to be a challenge for both monetary and quality of life reasons, Cochran-McClain says. And rural hospitals will continue to struggle in many cases due to population, logistical and payment issues, but she hopes that medical professionals, lawmakers and rural residents will be able to work together to find solutions. In the meantime, the work won’t end, even when the pandemic does.