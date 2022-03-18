Pandemic teaches FFA about local need

CHARLES CITY, Iowa — Two years ago, agriculture teachers Jim Lundberg and Bret Spurgin dropped off some supplies from an FFA event in their room at the Charles City High School. With the outbreak of COVID-19, they didn’t come back to that room for a month. When they did, there were no students there.

The world had changed.

But Lundberg and Spurgin knew their students needed to learn. And they thought there were lessons to be learned from the pandemic.

One thing the teachers had always stressed was public service, so when the pandemic hit the students told their teachers they wanted to step up to help their community.

“There were good things that came out of the pandemic,” Lundberg says. “These kids learned they can make a difference in the world.”

They certainly made a difference in Charles City. In the course of the last two years, the students here helped unload trucks of food for local citizens. They built a chicken coop, raised some broilers and gave them to the public in the form of Thanksgiving meals. They delivered more meals on Christmas Eve. They built raised beds for a community garden. They had helped with a Veteran’s Day program in the past, and they were able to put together a video program for it during COVID.

“I’ve been teaching for 39 years, and the last two years are the most stressful of my career,” Lundberg says. “But the students stepped up.”

This spring, in large part because of its work in the community, the chapter received the national chapter award. That award is generally considered to be honoring the top chapter in the state. The award is nice, but for the students, the lessons and the satisfaction have meant more.