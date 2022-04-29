Personal touch key to social media success

The world has grown smaller with the ease of online connections, and the COVID-19 pandemic illustrated just how much the internet can benefit farms. One of the major tools is social media.

Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are great places for farms — particularly direct-to-consumer or CSA farms — to reach out and interact with their customers. Human connections are still key, but the way those bonds are made is evolving.

“It’s almost like dating. If someone is interested, they’ll stick around or click ‘follow’ so they can keep an eye on things,” said Emily Steele, a brand specialist with Local Business School. “It’s a person on the other side of the screen, not just a follower.”

Jordan Clasen, who runs Grade A Gardens, a CSA farm in Madison County, Iowa, said at the 2020 Iowa Organic Conference that adaptability and simplicity is all someone needs to be successful when building that online connection. He and his wife, Whitney, use Instagram to promote products and events and to show what life looks like on the farm.

He said it doesn’t need to be fancy, but rather make it simple and easy. People love photos, so keep it clear and clean.

Social media has developed a reputation for misinformation in recent years, but that doesn’t mean it is a bad tool to use, Steele said.

Farmers should make sure they are showing an honest look at themselves and their farm, he said. Farming isn’t always pretty, but there are often reasons for that. This is a chance to show people why farmers utilize some of their practices and shake off some misconceptions.

Show a lot of the good, Clasen said, but show enough of the bad. Bad doesn’t mean it’s a bad practice, but rather that sometimes things don’t go as planned on the farm. People want to see things from a personal standpoint, and that is a more interesting story to them. That allows them to ride those emotions with you.

Steele said a farm looking to make a connection needs to know what kind of message it wants to promote. That will shape the tone and therefore the audience that someone is trying to attract.

“Feelings are what we want to associate with brands,” Steele said. “We can’t control how you feel about us, but we can help shape it, and how you interact with us in the internet.”

While the internet is often about instant communication, building relationships with customers still takes time, Steele said.

Most people who are browsing social media aren’t actively shopping or looking for a product. How many will come across a profile is through sponsored content or through a friend sharing the post. That post has to be inviting or interesting enough to catch someone’s attention and make them want to learn more.

“Someone who just discovered you might take three months to become a buyer,” Steele said. “Someone else sharing or telling their friends or family that you are awesome has so much power.”

When it comes to creating a social media presence, finding others to talk for you can also be an important tool. Missouri-based marketing agency Woodruff, said adding different voices gives more credibility and adds interest in your product.

“Your audience wants to hear firsthand from others about their experiences with your product, but not in a canned testimonial kind of way,” they said.

“Talk to customers and let them explain in their own words what the farm or food means to everyone. Hearing what they have to say in an authentic, genuine voice can help establish trust with your audience, and that is a powerful thing.”

