‘Ping pong’ rule changes a problem, EPA leader says

DES MOINES, Iowa — Agriculture’s man at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency visited with farmers in Iowa and Nebraska last week, and he says the agency will be holding 10 regional roundtables with farmers in May and June.
“We’re listening,” says Rod Snyder, senior advisor for agriculture in the office of the administrator at EPA.
The EPA has a full plate, and Snyder says it is working to address several important issues.
One of those issues is the final rule for biofuels under the Renewable Fuel Standard for 2021 and 2022. The EPA released a proposed rule late last year, and the comment period on that proposal ended in February. Snyder stresses that the 2022 numbers in that rule are the highest yet to be proposed under the RFS.
“It was a growth proposal,” he says.
Another issue is the availability of year-round E15.
For many years, E15 has been sold for about nine months of the year, but because of rules regarding fuel volatility it was not allowed to be sold from June 1 to Sept. 15 in much of the country.
In 2019 the Trump administration issued a rule changing that, but a federal court later threw out that rule.
Snyder says the Biden administration has been trying to address the problem in a way that will stand up to a court challenge, but he concedes that the rule-making process is slow.
The EPA is trying to put together a rule that would withstand a court challenge. And eight Midwestern states, including Iowa, are trying to piece together a regional solution which could be useful. But getting E15 approval in time for summer use in 2022 may be challenging. The fastest course of action would be for Congress to act this spring, he says.
Snyder said the fact that the EPA, under the Biden administration, denied all small refinery exemptions and made it clear that such requests would face a stiff test has helped the ethanol market. And he says the agency is trying to find long-term solutions to the problems facing biofuels.
He says the philosophy is similar for the Waters of the United States. The Obama administration issued its rule regarding WOTUS in 2015, and it was opposed by many agricultural groups. The Trump administration issued its own rule that has since been withdrawn by the Biden administration, which issued a proposal that was generally not considered as offensive to some in agriculture as the Obama rule but that still faced opposition.
“The ping-pong between rules is not good,” Snyder says. “We need a durable definition.”
The comment period on the latest proposed WOTUS rule has ended, and the EPA received about 120,000 comments, Snyder says.
“We got some helpful feedback,” he says.
Meanwhile, Snyder knows that the EPA is too often an agency looked upon as the enemy by farmers.
“I have to help build bridges,” he says of his job, adding that the administrator, Michael Regan, comes from a farm background in North Carolina and has an appreciation of agriculture, something that has not always been the case with past EPA administrators.