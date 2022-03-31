‘Ping pong’ rule changes a problem, EPA leader says

DES MOINES, Iowa — Agriculture’s man at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency visited with farmers in Iowa and Nebraska last week, and he says the agency will be holding 10 regional roundtables with farmers in May and June.

“We’re listening,” says Rod Snyder, senior advisor for agriculture in the office of the administrator at EPA.

The EPA has a full plate, and Snyder says it is working to address several important issues.

One of those issues is the final rule for biofuels under the Renewable Fuel Standard for 2021 and 2022. The EPA released a proposed rule late last year, and the comment period on that proposal ended in February. Snyder stresses that the 2022 numbers in that rule are the highest yet to be proposed under the RFS.

“It was a growth proposal,” he says.

Another issue is the availability of year-round E15.

For many years, E15 has been sold for about nine months of the year, but because of rules regarding fuel volatility it was not allowed to be sold from June 1 to Sept. 15 in much of the country.

In 2019 the Trump administration issued a rule changing that, but a federal court later threw out that rule.

Snyder says the Biden administration has been trying to address the problem in a way that will stand up to a court challenge, but he concedes that the rule-making process is slow.

The EPA is trying to put together a rule that would withstand a court challenge. And eight Midwestern states, including Iowa, are trying to piece together a regional solution which could be useful. But getting E15 approval in time for summer use in 2022 may be challenging. The fastest course of action would be for Congress to act this spring, he says.