Pipeline Debate: CO2 projects may benefit ethanol, but worry landowners

As the U.S. looks to reduce its carbon footprint, ethanol has come under scrutiny from various environmental groups.

Ethanol plants are emitting nearly 150,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide for every 50 million gallons produced each year, according to Attis Biofuels, and some companies are looking to find ways to limit their impact on the environment.

Multiple carbon dioxide (CO2) pipelines are proposed to run through Midwest states, with the goal of capturing the carbon from these plants.

Summit Carbon Solutions is one of the companies with a pipeline proposed to run through Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Heartland Green has proposed a pipeline through Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota. And Wolf Carbon Solutions is planning a sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois, and carbon capture sites in Clinton, Iowa, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Justin Kirchhoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, said the pipeline is going to take the carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants and store it permanently underground, as opposed to using it for enhanced oil recovery, a process of injecting pressurized CO2 into oil and gas reservoirs to produce more hydrocarbons. The benefit he noted for the community is the property taxes the company will be paying to counties.

“There’s going to be more and more focus placed on sustainability and energy sources that have the ability to lower their carbon footprint,” he said. “Our view is that ethanol has had a really powerful impact on rural America.