Democratic leaders called on the Trump administration to support the rural economy during the COVID-19 pandemic while Republican lawmakers from the state attacked Democrats in Congress for holding up additional funding for a small business program last week.
“Spring is normally a very optimistic time, a hopeful time for farmers,” said National Farmers Union President Rob Larew. “But this is no ordinary spring, as we all know.
Larew offered his comments as part of a teleconference sponsored by Focus on Rural, a group that worked this past year to bring Democratic presidential candidates to rural areas.
Larew and other speakers in the teleconference said the dairy and livestock industries are facing some of the most severe economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 situation because their markets have been disrupted and packing plants have in some cases been ground zero for spread of the disease.
The ethanol market has also been hit hard, according to Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. The public is driving less and demand for gasoline has dropped. The typical ethanol plant is losing 37 cents per gallon, she said.
Meanwhile, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, joined other Republican lawmakers in criticizing Democrats in Congress for not approving by unanimous consent an additional $250 billion for the new small business loans being offered. The Payroll Protection Program (PPP) was included in the recent Congressional aid package and given $349 billion, but federal officials announced on April 16 that the money had already run out.
Both sides can agree on some things.
“These are unprecedented circumstances,” said former Iowa governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.