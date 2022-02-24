Pork and beef nutritionists tout heart health benefits

“There are a lot of recipes out there, but the key with the tenderloin or roast is that they taste great without adding salt or adding a lot of fat,” Miller says. “Whatever method you use, it’s important that the pork is part of a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables and whole grains, to make sure you get the nutrients you need and to manage calories.”

She says extra lean pork is a great source of protein, with 22 to 24 grams per 3-ounce serving.

Beef is also part of a heart-healthy diet, says Rochelle Gilman, director of nutrition and health with the Iowa Beef Industry Council. She says there are close to 40 beef cuts that meet USDA guidelines for being lean, including the tenderloin, sirloin steak and sirloin roast.

“Look for round or loin in the name,” Gilman says.

She says 93% lean ground beef is a favorite of consumers.

“It’s economical and convenient,” Gilman says.

She adds that ground beef with higher fat content may fit better in some budgets.

“It’s OK to purchase that ground beef with a higher fat percentage, which will be more economical,” Gilman says. “If you do purchase 90% lean or lower, be sure to strain/rinse it after browning to remove some of the fat. You will still get the high-quality protein and nine essential nutrients from that ground beef.”

She says there may even be a benefit from the fat in beef.

“Half of beef fat is monounsaturated fat, which is the same heart-healthy fat found in olive oil,” Gilman says.