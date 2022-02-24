Pork and beef nutritionists tout heart health benefits

Trendy diets change as rapidly as Midwestern weather, but one thing remains the same — meat has a role in a balanced and healthy diet, according to industry nutritionists.
Molly Miller, associate director of nutrition for Tyson Foods, says there are two different pork cuts that meet the requirements of the Heart-Check Food Certification Program through the American Heart Association — the pork tenderloin and the pork sirloin roast.
To be certified, a product must meet specific nutrition requirements. All products must also meet government regulatory requirements for making a coronary heart disease health claim.
When a product is close to exceeding the limits for fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, trans fat or sodium, independent third-party lab testing is conducted to verify that it meets requirements.
Those requirements include:
- Total fat: Less than 6.5 grams
- Saturated fat: 1 gram or less and 15% or less calories from saturated fat
- Trans fat: Less than 0.5 g (also per label serving). Products containing partially hydrogenated oils are not eligible.
- Cholesterol: 20 mg or less
- Sodium: One of four limits applies depending on the food category: up to 140 mg, 240 mg or 360 mg per label serving, or 480 mg per label serving and per RACC (Reference Amount Customarily Consumed).
- Beneficial Nutrients (naturally occurring): 10% or more of the daily value of 1 of 6 nutrients (vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, calcium, protein or dietary fiber)
“There are a lot of recipes out there, but the key with the tenderloin or roast is that they taste great without adding salt or adding a lot of fat,” Miller says. “Whatever method you use, it’s important that the pork is part of a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables and whole grains, to make sure you get the nutrients you need and to manage calories.”
She says extra lean pork is a great source of protein, with 22 to 24 grams per 3-ounce serving.
Beef is also part of a heart-healthy diet, says Rochelle Gilman, director of nutrition and health with the Iowa Beef Industry Council. She says there are close to 40 beef cuts that meet USDA guidelines for being lean, including the tenderloin, sirloin steak and sirloin roast.
“Look for round or loin in the name,” Gilman says.
She says 93% lean ground beef is a favorite of consumers.
“It’s economical and convenient,” Gilman says.
She adds that ground beef with higher fat content may fit better in some budgets.
“It’s OK to purchase that ground beef with a higher fat percentage, which will be more economical,” Gilman says. “If you do purchase 90% lean or lower, be sure to strain/rinse it after browning to remove some of the fat. You will still get the high-quality protein and nine essential nutrients from that ground beef.”
She says there may even be a benefit from the fat in beef.
“Half of beef fat is monounsaturated fat, which is the same heart-healthy fat found in olive oil,” Gilman says.
Just like pork, preparation is a key. Pork should be cooked to 145 degrees, Miller says. Lean cuts of beef should be cooked to medium or medium rare, adds Gilman.
“You definitely need to cook lean cuts differently than you might with a ribeye or t-bone,” Gilman says. “Slicing it thinner can make it more tender, too.”
Recipes can be found online at www.iabeef.org or www.pork.org/.