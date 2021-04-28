Pork board promotions look to stoke demand

As more Americans receive their COVID-19 vaccination and some local restrictions begin to ease, the food service industry is starting the process of reclaiming its share of the consumer food dollar.

Meat demand has been very strong over the past year, with meat sales at retail outlets up 18% by volume over the past year, according to information from the National Pork Board.

That includes a 19% increase in pork sales, says Kiersten Hafer of One Mind LLC, who works on strategic and consumer insights with the National Pork Board.

She says as people stayed home due to COVID-19, they looked for dishes they could make at home. That meant more people were looking for information on how to use meat products they may not have used much prior to the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“The consumer cooked more and became more knowledgeable about cooking meat,” Hafer says. “Forty-three percent of shoppers are still buying more meat than prior to the pandemic.”

She says fresh pork purchases have increased across the board. The percentage of households purchasing pork is up 5%, and more households are repeat customers.

Hafer says the data also suggests that consumers will continue to cook more at home, and that 42% are buying different cuts of meat than they did prior to the pandemic.

But as they open up, several restaurant chains are looking to promote pork, says Neal Hull, director of channel marketing for the National Pork Board.

One of those restaurants is IHOP. Hull says the pork board has partnered with IHOP to develop its Bacon Obsession Menu that launched April 13.