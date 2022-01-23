Pork Congress returns with slate of seminars, trade show

After a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa Pork Congress returns to the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines Jan. 26-27.
“We’re excited to have everyone back in person,” says Dennis Liljedahl, a producer from Essex and president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
The event usually attracts around 4,500 attendees, he says.Liljedahl says interest has also been strong from exhibitors.
“We’re looking forward to a great trade show,” he says.
A selection of educational seminars are also available both days. Topics during the Jan. 26 session include nuisance cases, farm security, profitability and information regarding California’s Proposition 12.
On Jan. 27, sessions are available for African swine fever, PRRS and manure application.
Keynote speakers are Vance Crowe and Jason Lusk.
“We’re looking forward to hearing them speak,” Liljedahl says. “We also think the seminars discuss current topics that are of great interest to those attending.”
The Taste of Elegance competition will be held Monday, Jan. 24, and the IPPA’s annual meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines will be the site of many Pork Congress-related activities in the early part of the week. The Iowa Pork Congress Trade Show and Seminars will be held in Hy-Vee Hall.
Monday, Jan. 24
- 6-8:30 p.m. Taste Reception – CCCU Convention Center, Rooms 312-320
Tuesday, Jan. 25
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Iowa Pork Producers Association Annual Meeting (Registration opens at 9 a.m.) – Convention Center, Rooms 306-310
- Noon to 1 p.m. IPPA Awards Luncheon – Convention Center, Rooms 317-320
- 5-8 p.m. Iowa Pork Congress Kickoff Reception & Iowa Pork Foundation Dollars for Swine Scholars Auction – Convention Center, Rooms 316-320
Wednesday, Jan. 26
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trade Show – Hy-Vee Hall, Halls A, B & C
- 9:30-10:30 a.m. Seminar: Coffee Chat with Eldon: A Nuisance (& Other) Cases Discussion by Eldon McAfee, Brick Gentry Law Firm – Hy-Vee Hall, Lower Level, Rooms 105-106
- 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Certification Training: Pork Quality Assurance Plus by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Hy-Vee Hall, Lower Level, Room 103
- 10:45-11:45 a.m. Keynote: The Stories We Tell Ourselves byVance Crowe, Communications Consultant – Hy-Vee Hall, Lower Level, Rooms 107-108
- 12:45-1:45 p.m. Seminar: Guarding the Farm Gate Panel Discussion on Farm Security. Moderator Hannah Thompson- Weeman of Animal Ag Alliance, and panel members John Sancentio, INA Inc.; Eric Wiechmann, Iowa Select Farms; FBI Representative (invited) – Hy-Vee Hall, Lower Level, Rooms 105-106
- 1-3:30 p.m. Certification Training: Transport Quality Assurance by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach - Hy-Vee Hall, Lower Level, Room 103
- 2-3 p.m. Seminar: Prop 12 Update Panel Discussion. Moderator Cody McKinley, NPPC, and panel members Michael Formica, NPPC; and Kent Bang, Compeer Financial – Hy-Vee Hall, Lower Level, Rooms 107-108
- 3:15-4:15 p.m. Seminar: Pigs and Profitability: Why Produce Pork? Dr. Steve Meyer and Joe Kerns, Partners for Production Agriculture – Hy-Vee Hall, Lower Level, Rooms 105-106
- 4-6 p.m. Iowa Pork Congress Producer Recognition Reception – Convention Center, 4th floor pre-function area
- 6-9 p.m. Banquet – Convention Center, Ballrooms A & B
- 9-10 p.m. Dessert Social – Convention Center, 4th floor pre-function area
Thursday, Jan. 27
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trade Show – Hy-Vee Hall, Halls A, B & C
- 9:15-10:15 a.m. Seminar: Foreign ASF Experience with ASF Including an Update on the DR/Haiti Situation. Moderator Meredith Peterson, Swine Medicine Education Center, and panel members Dr. Jack Shere, USDA; Dr. Keith Erlandson, Zoetis; Dr. Verena Schütz- Schwark and Dr. Martina Oetjen, German DVMs – Hy-Vee Hall, Lower Level, Rooms 105-106
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. Keynote: The Food Police and Customers’ Willingness to Pay Research by Dr. Jayson Lusk, Purdue University – Hy-Vee Hall, Lower Level, Rooms 107-108
- 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Seminar: Manure Application and Cover Crops. Moderator Dr. Dan Anderson, Iowa State University, with panel members Raj Raman, Iowa State University; and Melissa Wilson, University of Minnesota – Hy-Vee Hall, Lower Level, Rooms 105-106
- 1-1:50 p.m. Seminar: PRRS 1-4-4 V1C. Moderator Dr. Chris Rademacher, Iowa Pork Industry Center, with panelists Dr. Paul Yeske, Swine Veterinary Center, Dr. JQ Zhang, ISU Vet Diagnostic Lab; and Dr. Scott Dee, Pipestone – Hy-Vee Hall, Lower Level, Rooms 107-108