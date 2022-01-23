Pork Congress returns with slate of seminars, trade show

After a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa Pork Congress returns to the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines Jan. 26-27.

“We’re excited to have everyone back in person,” says Dennis Liljedahl, a producer from Essex and president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

The event usually attracts around 4,500 attendees, he says.Liljedahl says interest has also been strong from exhibitors.

“We’re looking forward to a great trade show,” he says.

A selection of educational seminars are also available both days. Topics during the Jan. 26 session include nuisance cases, farm security, profitability and information regarding California’s Proposition 12.

On Jan. 27, sessions are available for African swine fever, PRRS and manure application.

Keynote speakers are Vance Crowe and Jason Lusk.

“We’re looking forward to hearing them speak,” Liljedahl says. “We also think the seminars discuss current topics that are of great interest to those attending.”

The Taste of Elegance competition will be held Monday, Jan. 24, and the IPPA’s annual meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines will be the site of many Pork Congress-related activities in the early part of the week. The Iowa Pork Congress Trade Show and Seminars will be held in Hy-Vee Hall.

Monday, Jan. 24