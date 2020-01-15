AMES, Iowa — Practical Farmers of Iowa’s 2020 winter webinar series, referred to as “farminars,” started Jan. 7 with a presentation on an incubator farm model in Minnesota.
The event is one of 11 farminars offered through March 17 on issues relevant to beginning and experienced row crop, livestock and horticulture farmers, as well as landowners and those interested in farm transfer issues, according to a PFI news release.
All farminars run weekly on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. CST and are free for anyone with an internet connection to participate. Each presentation focuses on a unique production or business management topic and is led by a farmer or subject-matter expert. Attendees are able to ask questions in real-time using a chatbox while they listen and watch a slideshow. Each farminar is recorded and archived at practicalfarmers.org for later viewing.
First launched in 2009, farminars offer a way for farmers of all enterprises to continue learning and networking with one another through the winter.
Topics in Practical Farmers’ 2020 farminar series will cover pest and weed management in organic vegetable systems; raising and marketing fresh-cut flowers; using cereal rye to control weeds in row crop systems; creating habitat on farmland for imperiled native species; switching from cows to pigs for faster returns; combining livestock and cover crops to address climate change; farm trusts; and raising pigs in a regenerative system.