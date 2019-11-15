DES MOINES — Now things start to get serious.
Patty Judge and Tom Vilsack have spent months talking to the more than 20 Democratic presidential candidates about rural issues through their group, Focus on Rural America. Now, Vilsack says, the process begins to move from the meet-and-greet stage to the make-a-choice stage.
“It’s all been fun and games up to this point,” Vilsack says.
The former Iowa governor and U.S Secretary of Agriculture says the 2020 election is important and the questions for candidates will get harder from here on out. Now voters will start to pay more attention. And much will be determined by how each candidate reacts to their worst days on the trail, he said.
“We’ll see who can take a punch,” he says. “There’s not a lot of decided voters here. … To me, it’s now just starting. It’s now going to get real. And when it gets real, interesting things happen.”
Most of the Democratic candidates have already released campaign plans for rural America, and many of those plans are both very detailed and very reasonable, Vilsack says.
He also says Democrats do not need to dominate or even win in rural areas, but to be successful they must reduce the large Republican margins President Donald Trump enjoyed in 2016. The issues that are specific to farmers and to rural areas actually should favor Democrats, he adds, but the party must overcome the Republican messages on divisive social issues.
Farmers have in many cases given the president a pass on the trade war because they know there was a problem with China and the issue is complex. But Vilsack says the administration’s approach to the trade war was flawed and has caused considerable pain.
Ethanol is a less complex issue, and farmers can see when the administration is not being up front with them, he says.
On the ethanol issue, “you’re either with the farmer or you are with the oil companies,” Vilsack says. “They (the administration) are trying to be for both, and they can’t do that.”
Vilsack and Judge both say many of the Democratic candidates have toured ethanol plants, talking to farmers and introducing plans aimed at helping rural America. Some, for example, say climate change presents opportunities for farmers, and candidates have highlighted that, suggesting payments aimed at more conservation activities.
Others have pushed for more spending on rural infrastructure and jobs.
At the end of the day, rural issues have the potential to be very important in the 2020 campaign, Vilsack says. And he argues that Democrats have spent considerable time talking about issues that are important to farmers and rural residents.