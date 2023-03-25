Seems just a few years ago there was much coffee- shop chatter and high-flying buzz about how drones and remote sensing would rule the skies over Ag America. And while this technology has gained a strong foothold in some ag niches — such as seed production and plant breeding — the unmanned aerial systems (UAS) have yet to be adopted by the vast majority of grain producers.
So why hasn’t the technology taken off?
There are a host of reasons according to two UAS experts interviewed for this story. Trevor Witt, a rising star in UAS technology, cites several reasons why producers have yet to make the leap — perceived complexity, high initial investment cost, and uncertainty where the technology fits a producer’s operation.
That may be all about to change.
As operations get bigger, producers are looking for more efficient (and effective) ways to scout all the fields and acres under their control. Also, as drone technology evolves and as it is adopted more widely in other industries, the price of UAS technology has dropped considerably.
Witt, who has a decade developing and working with drone and remote sensing technology, heads up Kairos Geospatial, an Abilene, Kansas, company which specializes in providing geospatial services using small unmanned aerial systems.
Witt bolstered his UAS credentials by participating in the “Understanding Drone Use in Agriculture” road show developed by Iowa State University Extension. The field days — held in multiple locations across Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and North Dakota — sought to understand growers’ perceptions of UAS technology and learn more about the concerns and issues that farmers were experiencing
One of his biggest takeaways from the roadshow? There’s been a steady trend toward the lower- end, less-costly UAS technology.
“Folks are gravitating toward the $1,000 to $2,000 priced drones that anybody can fly. It’s where this technology can provide immediate value to a producer,” Witt said.
“The simpler, more-affordable drone technology makes it easier for a grower to gain that ‘eye in the sky’ without the high cost and complexity,” added Witt.
Another factor that may have held back the industry is the FAA licensing provision, which requires operators to obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate. Becoming a drone pilot, Witt insisted, is a fairly simple process. It requires that you are at least 16 years of age, are proficient in English, and pass the FAA aeronautical knowledge exam “Unmanned Aircraft General — Small (UAG).”
Witt says that using a UAS ought to be a no-brainer for producers with irrigated crops.
“Scouting with a drone makes it much easier to troubleshoot a center pivot system versus having to take a drive out and look over the whole pivot,” he said.
People are also reading…
Kris Poulson, director of business development at Sentera, a Minnesota-based global supplier of specialty sensors, analytics, software and drones, has another theory on why growers have been slow to embrace drones.
“The past few years have been a perfect storm of challenges for growers,” said Poulson, who also runs the family farming operation near Casselton, North Dakota. “For many, this hasn’t been the right time to learn, adopt and use new technology.
“Even on my family farm, I’ve learned it’s easier to stick with what we know when there’s other bigger challenges. As these bigger trends become more manageable, we’ll see growth with precision ag — particularly as these solutions become easier to use, too.”
Poulson agrees there are good reasons why producers might want to take another look at drones and remote sensing technologies.
“Drones have become easier to use. Plus, data from UAVs has improved significantly with the ability to generate stand counts, tassel counts and crop health maps faster without sacrificing accuracy,” he said.
“And those insights can support the need to make quick in-season decisions.”
Poulson said that as growers expand and control more acres, there comes a time when you can’t effectively scout all those acres … and that means you don’t have eyes on what’s happening to inform other in-season decisions.
“This is where UAV technology provides the biggest advantage — you finally can have insight into 100% of your acreage so you know where to focus your time and resources,” he said. “Instead of looking at six, seven spots in a field to see how initial emergence looks, a drone can fly every acre and pinpoint problem areas to help prioritize scouting and where to focus.”
Is there a place for drones in livestock operations? Yes, according to Witt. He’s familiar with a few cattle producers who are using drones to scout and monitor water levels of stock ponds and tanks, and to keep tabs on their cattle during calving. Somewhat surprisingly, the cattle don’t seem to mind the whirling of the drone, even when it’s hovering 20 or 30 feet above, claimed Witt.
While there is a multitude of UAS products available to producers, our experts have a few recommendations. For an entry-level UAS, you might consider the DJI Mini 3 or the Autel Robotics EVO Nano+. Priced at under $750, they are equipped with a basic RGB camera which lets you acquire color images and video.
For more advanced capabilities, Sentera suggests the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise. Compact and easy to fly, it can be equipped with their Double 4K sensor which lets you capture detailed multispectral imagery (NDVI, NDVR) for detailed crop health data.
Sentera’s Poulson has a bit of advice to anyone who wants to take the next step into UAV and remote sensing.
“I recommend a crawl, walk, run approach. Start small with an entry-level drone and use it to get data on some acreage,” he said. “This provides comparative data so you can see the difference in data and start to understand the ROI for building out a drone program.”
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.