Project takes water quality plans out of farmers’ hands

ALLEMAN, Iowa — To improve Iowa water quality, it does take a village.

For years Iowa has been struggling with how to improve the state’s water quality. Funding has been approved. Grants and programs have been implemented. Pilot projects have been put in place. And — one by one — farmers have implemented practices and built structures to deal with the problem of nutrient runoff.

But Kurt Lehman has seen how a more coordinated approach could work in making faster progress.

Lehman, who grows corn and soybeans on his Polk County farm, was one of the farmers approached in the past couple of years and asked to be part of a more targeted effort. The combined forces of Polk County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and the USDA helped Lehman to install not one or even two saturated buffer strips on his land, but a bunch.

“It’s a big deal for me,” Lehman says. “It’s showing up, and I’m not paying for it.”

Iowa's goals, according to IDALS, are to reduce both annual nitrogen and phosphorus loads in the water by 45%. Some of that reduction is to come from point-sources, such as factories. For nitrogen the reduction in non-point sources is 41% and for phosphorus about 29% of the reduction is to come from non-point sources.

Lehman watched last month as officials held a field day on his farm to show off a saturated buffer alongside Fourmile Creek, which runs through his property. He says those officials understood that he and other farmers like him want to help improve water quality, but they often don’t know where to start or what to do. They came to him with a plan.