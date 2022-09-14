Quick response key to limiting another avian flu outbreak

The avian flu grabbed the attention of poultry farmers across the Midwest over the spring, and while reports of the disease have slowed, it’s not time to relax. Ben Slinger, a turkey farmer near Ellsworth, Iowa, said it’s too early to put thoughts of the outbreak behind him, simply because it has always loomed over the industry.

“It was here in 2015 and again this spring,” he said. “There were a few disruptions with some turkey flocks needing to be depopulated throughout the U.S., so I can’t say it’s behind us. It’s changed a bit, but it hasn’t hit the rearview mirror.”

Mohamed El-Gazzar, a poultry diagnostician and outreach veterinarian with Iowa State University, said there haven’t been many signs of new outbreaks of avian flu. Producers are watching migration patterns this fall and winter in the hopes nothing more flares up. Waterfowl such as ducks and geese will likely give the first indication of any concerns.

“We are still a ways away from spring, but with the persistence of this virus in wild birds there is a possibility this disease may be back in the fall or early in the winter or spring of 2023,” El-Gazzar said.

Slinger said producers should always prepare, just in case.

“Biosecurity is an important part of influenza possibly hitting your farm,” Slinger said. “We live and have to think about it daily.”

Preventing another outbreak comes down to a rapid response, El-Gazzar said.

“Farmers need to be ready for testing and submitting samples to the lab,” he said. “At the state level, they need to be ready for a quick depopulation, and at the federal level they can help process these decisions and expedite the process.”

Heating costs are also a concern for producers. Input costs such as natural gas have stayed high going into the fall, which could have an impact on profits, said Kevin Stiles, CEO and executive director of the North Central Poultry Association and Iowa Egg Council.

“All input costs have risen,” Stiles said. “Whether it’s building costs, feed costs or fuel and energy, all of them are higher. It’s putting a strain on our producers as they look to produce what has been one of the most economical sources of protein.”

Slinger said LP is expected to be one of his highest costs of the year, but with forward contracting those costs were locked in.

“Are they higher than they were last year? Yes,” Slinger said. “Are they higher than I’ve ever seen them? No. We are still working in numbers that we are used to.”

Feed costs have also stayed high for producers with corn trading above $5, but those prices have also come down from their peak, Slinger said. While prices are in “a comfortable range,” it’s pressuring producers.

“For a while, there were costs we’ve eaten, for a period of time we’ve had to pass on to the consumer, but some we haven’t,” Slinger said. “Current corn prices aren’t going to have a direct effect on immediate prices going up for end consumers, and same with LP.

“For the most part, I think if there have been increases we’ve seen them. I don’t think you are going to see bird prices be much more than it has been when you come to the dinner table for Thanksgiving.”