Rasmussen retiring as Leopold Center director

AMES, Iowa — July 1 marked the end of another era for the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University when Mark Rasmussen retired as its director and moved his things to an office across campus where he and other “emeritus” professors gather.

“We call it GITMO,” he says with a laugh as he looks around his new digs.

The phrase, of course, refers to the prison in Cuba, but it is meant in jest by a group of older professors who approach life with a sense of humor. That humor has been an important coping mechanism for Rasmussen, who served as director of the Leopold Center for nine years and was the man in charge when the legislature blindsided its supporters by defunding it in 2017.

That was a dark day, Rasmussen says.

“Agriculture has a thin skin,” he says.

The center was formed as part of the Iowa Groundwater Protection Act in 1987, and it was at least in part a response to the farm crisis of the 1980s. As such, it was meant to challenge the status quo and to question the way agriculture functions in the state. But when part of the job is to question the way things are done, it shouldn’t be a surprise that some people get upset, Rasmussen says.

Rasmussen did a little more upsetting recently when he questioned the formation of a carbon sequestration task force in Iowa that had no representation from environmental organizations. He openly questioned the wisdom of making ethanol out of corn, saying that it encouraged more row-crop production on land that might be better used as pasture and in some ways was like “putting dirt in your gas tank.”