Recent U.S. trade agreements pay off

China isn’t the only game in town when it comes to trade.

“There are really two categories,” says Iowa State University Extension economist Chad Hart. “There’s China and there’s all the rest.”

The thing to remember is that all the rest count, Hart says. It’s a point that gets forgotten in the never-ending discussion of a trade war with China.

The United States has trade agreements with a number of countries. Some of those agreements are relatively recent. Some are old agreements that have been updated.

For some time, the U.S. was negotiating bilateral agreements with individual countries but was also involved in multilateral agreements, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Obama administration negotiated the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but when Donald Trump became president he abandoned that pact, which faced a difficult path in Congress. Instead his administration negotiated an update to NAFTA that became the USMCA and concentrated on bilateral agreements.

Whether the new Biden administration will pursue a multilateral approach such as a new TPP remains to be seen, according to trade experts, but there are agreements in place that are working and there are ones that could be finalized in the next couple years that could be useful.

“It’s just incredibly clear how important agreements are,” says Melissa Kessler, director of strategic relations for the U.S. Grains Council.

As an example, the top 10 export markets for U.S. corn are Mexico, Japan, Colombia, South Korea, China, Canada, Guatemala, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Taiwan. The top five on that list all have trade pacts or some type of agreement with the United States.