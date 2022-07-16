Record fuel prices show signs of decline

It’s a cost that’s hard to miss when driving around the country, but farmers are feeling the effects of high fuel prices this summer.

Chris Lindner, a farmer from Keokuk, Iowa, said he has especially felt the rise in his trucking company.

“It’s definitely a major cost increase to us, and we are having to pass it on, which is not a fun thing to do either,” Lindner said. “Our rates went up, we have fuel surcharges and everything is going up. It makes it real hard.”

Gasoline prices hit a new high, averaging more than $5.45 in Illinois during June, while Missouri and Iowa averaged more than $4.50 for the past month. Diesel prices have been averaging more than $5.60 in Illinois, while Iowa and Missouri are seeing averages over $5.30 to open July.

Both gasoline and diesel prices set record highs in mid-June. Prices have started to see a slight decline over the last month, with averages dropping nearly 10 cents, but these prices are still nearly double this time in 2021 in all cases.

The high prices haven’t limited what Lindner and his company will take on yet, but he’s counting down the days until he sees those figures go down before his next order.

“We’ve got fuel locked in early, and looking ahead we have enough to get us into October or November,” he said. “Early last year I locked in a bunch but we ran out of that contract in June. I have some locked in that’s cheaper, but especially with harvest, we locked in way ahead in case it goes up.”

Despite the higher prices in recent months, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said there is reason for optimism moving forward.

“I’d be a little cautious on what the futures holds, given the amount of factors that have really been bombarding energy markets this year, but I’m cautiously optimistic that we could see the downward trend continuing for not only gasoline but diesel,” he said.

De Haan said warning signs of an economic slowdown in early July have been pressuring oil prices and he expects that to continue. Global factors include the ongoing war in Ukraine or impacts during hurricane season.

While the trend is moving lower, gasoline and diesel may move in opposite directions depending on the season, De Haan said. The peak demand season for gasoline is starting to reach its second half, with the start of summer driving season and the July 4 holiday in the rear view mirror.

The peak diesel demand comes in the fall and winter as heating oil and agricultural uses rise. Diesel may also see more effects of the tensions between the European Union and Russia. Russia provides more heavy oil which lends itself to producing more diesel.

“Diesel prices are more dictated by economic activity,” De Haan said. “Farmers are always going to need fuel, but we have seen a slowdown in trucking, especially with retail companies like Walmart and Target. Demand is still relatively high, and diesel is the primary form of fuel in Europe. But there could be a slowdown in consumption here in the United States.”

De Haan said there is always a temptation to try and control prices from a policy perspective, but that isn’t always the best route. President Joe Biden has pushed the switch from oil-based fuels to electric-based vehicles, which has caused some oil companies to slow down their investments.

“I’m a firm believer that politicians that may be well intended end up messing things up more when they try to control something that is just uncontrollable,” he said. “There are some policy improvements, or some clarity the White House could give the oil and natural gas sector and refiners on what the future may look like. I think the president should maybe consider reversing some of those policies, and in the interim — while still moving the nation down the road to EVs — allow oil companies to grow and not impede growth.”