Recruitment key for finding new ag educators

In the past year, there were 145 openings for ag teachers in Illinois, but as the year started they fell 25-30 teachers short. According to the University of Nebraska, there were 70 open positions statewide in May.

One reason Lisa Oellerich gave for the shortage is the versatility of what agriculture educators know and are able to teach. Oellerich, an ag instructor and FFA advisor at Scales Mound Community School District in Illinois and a past president of Illinois’ NAAE State Agricultural Education Association, said when an industrial arts or food science position opens, teachers who are qualified for agriculture are hired to fill those.

“By being versatile, we’ve kind of created a little of our own monster,” she said.

So schools looking for ag instructors are now being versatile in their recruitment methods. Part of the recruitment has been to those working in the ag industry. The goal would be to find people who are active in agriculture and encourage them to shift focuses and bring their expertise to the classroom.

“I was actually pulled out of the industry years ago,” Oellerich said. “Anyone who’s ever thought about being in the classroom, see if you can get in there and see what ag education looks like today. It looks very different than 15 years ago.”

The idea behind that recruitment comes from a desire to have passionate individuals teaching. Alissa Smith, the CEO of the National Association of Agricultural Educators, said those in agriculture have a strong love for their work, which comes through to students.

“There’s no replacement for passion,” she said. “Students want to feel their teacher being passionate about what they are teaching.”

And programs are changing. Oellerich said many schools are turning classes like industrial arts into agriculture programs because that will allow them to participate in FFA and encourage more active student organizations.

That evolving nature of ag programs at schools has always been present, Oellerich said. If a school district is in a more dairy or livestock heavy area, there is a good chance of an animal health course.

“Most of us have shifted our focus from production agriculture into the many facets that exist,” she said. “We are smack in the middle of rural America, but only three of my students might have a production background. We have a lot of students that might want to be vet techs or work with animals. It’s shifting the program to student interests.”

On National Association of Agricultural Educators Teach Ag Day Sept. 15, ag teacher Stephanie Miller from Nebraska said teaching doesn’t have to be intimidating for those looking to get involved.

“Don’t be afraid if you don’t feel knowledgeable about a certain subject,” she said. “Ag teachers are the closest knit profession you will find. We are here for the kids and most other teachers will be willing to help you succeed.”

There are options for school districts unable to fill their teaching availability despite heavy recruiting, Oellerich said. Some school districts have been doing virtual lessons, which allowed some students to take classes either online or with other districts. Partnering with community colleges is also a possible way to add agriculture to a school.

While filling all the positions has proven to be a challenge, there is significant demand from students to take these courses, Oellerich said.

“Our high school only has 70 students, but I see 59 of those students on a daily basis,” she said.