Red and green tractors make kids’ Christmas lists

VILLISCA, Iowa — Reese Herzberg admits she has tried to catch Santa Claus a time or two.
“One year I slept by the Christmas tree, but he still got past me,” says the second grader. “I was surprised he did that.”
Reese and other first and second graders attend Enarson Elementary in Montgomery County, Iowa. The school is part of the Southwest Valley district.
Many of the students had a distinct farm theme when it came to gift requests from St. Nick. Those included tractors and livestock.
For example, first grader Fallon Day says she and her mom have similar wishes.
“My mom would love a new saddle, and I would like a pony, saddle and bridle,” she says.
“My dad would definitely like more cows,” says second grader Kolby Sheeder. “He only has one.”
Pets also made the list.
“I really want a new yellow puppy,” says first grader Bryleigh Ramsey.
Tractors of all colors made the list. First grader Cameron Sexton wants a green tractor, while classmate Tanner Forsythe wants a red tractor.
But like kids around the country, many wanted Santa to bring them gifts filled with the wonders of technology. Things like hover boards, video game systems and remote control helicopters dot the lists.
“I need a teal hover board,” says first grader Lila Wilkening. “I can’t find the charger to my other one.”
“I want a dirt bike, but I won’t ride it in the road,” says first grader Braxxton Kingery. “I will ride it in my back yard and side yard.”
Old-school gifts like dolls and Legos also made the list. Fidgits and walkie talkies topped the list for the second graders, along with cooking items and art supplies.
But while they had lengthy lists for Santa, second graders also appreciated the meaning of the season.
“Christmas is about the birth of Jesus, and we celebrate that when we put decorations on our tree,” says Josie Gay.
“Christmas is about laughing and spending time with my family,” says second grader Olivia Brown.
Santa’s reindeer have a long trip on Christmas Eve, and Allie Branam will make sure they keep up their energy.
“Every year my mom makes food for the reindeer,” she says, adding there will be milk and cookies for Santa, too.
Most of the second graders admit they have tried to stay awake to watch for Santa and will probably do it again this year.