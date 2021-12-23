Red and green tractors make kids’ Christmas lists

VILLISCA, Iowa — Reese Herzberg admits she has tried to catch Santa Claus a time or two.

“One year I slept by the Christmas tree, but he still got past me,” says the second grader. “I was surprised he did that.”

Reese and other first and second graders attend Enarson Elementary in Montgomery County, Iowa. The school is part of the Southwest Valley district.

Many of the students had a distinct farm theme when it came to gift requests from St. Nick. Those included tractors and livestock.

For example, first grader Fallon Day says she and her mom have similar wishes.

“My mom would love a new saddle, and I would like a pony, saddle and bridle,” she says.

“My dad would definitely like more cows,” says second grader Kolby Sheeder. “He only has one.”

Pets also made the list.

“I really want a new yellow puppy,” says first grader Bryleigh Ramsey.

Tractors of all colors made the list. First grader Cameron Sexton wants a green tractor, while classmate Tanner Forsythe wants a red tractor.

But like kids around the country, many wanted Santa to bring them gifts filled with the wonders of technology. Things like hover boards, video game systems and remote control helicopters dot the lists.

“I need a teal hover board,” says first grader Lila Wilkening. “I can’t find the charger to my other one.”

“I want a dirt bike, but I won’t ride it in the road,” says first grader Braxxton Kingery. “I will ride it in my back yard and side yard.”