Reindeer herd grows with help of ‘elves’

GARDEN GROVE, Iowa — Christmas has many meanings for people, but for children, it’s all about magic.

And what’s more magical than Santa’s reindeer?

“They are always so popular with kids,” says Jane Bethards. “They just flock to them.”

Bethards and her husband Dave own and operate Iowa Reindeer Rental along with their family. They farm near here in south central Iowa.

During the holiday season, the family stays busy making appearances with their reindeer for companies and other events. They have six reindeer and three sleighs. Reindeer are paired for appearances.

The first reindeer arrived on their farm in 2004.

“I always liked unique animals, and we had some Munchkin cats here that we wanted to sell,” Bethards says. “A lady answered our advertisement, and as we got to talking, she told me she had reindeer.

“I asked her if she would be willing to make a trade, so I traded three of the cats and $200 for a reindeer. That’s how it all started.”

Bethards says she purchased a second reindeer almost immediately. She says reindeer are herd animals and need the companionship.

It was not until 2012 that they considered making appearances with the reindeer.

“We thought we would put it out there and see what kind of interest we would have,” Bethards says. “We sent out some fliers, and the response was good. That was the only year we had to send out fliers.”

Over the first few years, it was just Jane and Dave working the appearances.