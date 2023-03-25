ORLANDO, Fla. — Relationships with other countries are the foundation of agricultural markets as the U.S. continues to be one of the top food producers in the world.

A trade deal helped the U.S. resolve issues with China, but the ever-changing landscape of presidential administrations brings new approaches to the table every 4 to 8 years. Stan Born, chairman of the United States Soybean Export Council, said global trade deals are not a focus of the current U.S. administration, but rather building friendly relationships.

“The Biden administration has a trade organization in their administrative wing, and their focus is not on trade agreements,” Born said at Commodity Classic here March 9-11. “They are working on relationships with other countries, but not on trade limits or meetings. So we are trying to work on that.

“We are all about trade and there are barriers that prevent us from being competitive, so we are going to work on those as well.”

The trade war with China started in 2018 challenged crop prices in the U.S. before a deal was struck and exports began to flow once more. During that time, competition emerged from South America, and those countries figure to be major players on the world stage for years to come.

Born said this past year has been the best for soybean export sales in terms of dollars sold, and second overall for total soybeans sold. While exports will continue to be scrutinized from other countries, U.S. soybeans will always have a place.

“Soy is a magical type of product,” he said. “It is great for people’s nutrition around the world, and if you look at a field of soybeans here in the U.S., six out of every 10 of those rows is going to an export market. They are the No. 1 agricultural export out of the U.S., and this past year was a record for us.”

Born understands that with tight supplies overall, the markets are going to be incredibly volatile on positive or negative news, particularly on soybeans.

“It isn’t going to take much of a blip anywhere from supply or demand or weather or anything to really drive this market one way or another,” Born said.

Growing concern about exports also came as Mexico recently butted heads with the U.S. about receiving GMO corn. The U.S. has put a strong stance forward about making sure Mexico honors its end of the USMCA, but there could be plenty for both sides to figure out soon. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said this is going to be a hard-fought issue in the next few months, but keeping trade open is the top priority at the moment.

“We are focused on trade,” Vilsack said. “We understand the importance of it. We feel there isn’t a scientific basis for (Mexico’s decree) so we questioned it and asked them to reconsider. They weren’t willing to do that, so we are working with the U.S. Trade Representative’s office and the formal process through the USMCA and want to send a strong message to the world about the safety of biotech products and ensure we continue to have market access.”

Marty Marr, former president of the Illinois Corn Growers Association, said he knows there will be a lot of debate, but the important thing is making sure the relationship between the two countries remains intact.

“Within this USMCA, I think we’ve done our part to try and always deliver goods and be a dependable source of white corn in particular,” he said. “They are our No. 1 foreign customer and we want to make sure those relationships are solid. It’s something we can’t overreact to, but I hope everybody can come to an agreement.”

Jacob Kleinberg, analyst with Roach Ag Marketing, said exports are tough to gauge, with the only major tool traders have being USDA estimates and recent sales. Export sales have been strong in the early part of 2023, as Argentina deals with significant weather issues, but he knows things can change quickly.

“We did see the best export numbers recently that we’ve seen in some time,” Kleinberg said. “It’s hard to know if that’s a one-off kind of situation or not. There’s obviously some concern about recession and how that might impact demand, but overall I don’t expect a huge increase. The USDA is projecting a decrease of domestic demand.”