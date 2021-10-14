Restoring wetlands more popular for landowners

Whether it’s making use of unproductive land or trying to boost wildlife habitats, a drive to restore wetlands has been hitting agriculture.

Jason Bleich, a private lands biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said he has seen a lot of momentum in recent years as farmers and conservation programs have connected and found good use for land that might have seemed previously unusable.

“I think people are really starting to realize the low areas where you are losing crop four out of every five years, you might be better putting that into conservation programs and not farming it,” Bleich said. “You are putting inputs in there and losing it to flooding or down a tile drain. If you don’t farm those areas and just farm the best acres on your farm, you’ll get a better return on investment.”

Bleich, who is based in east central Illinois, said he has been working with other conservation groups, such as Pheasants Forever, and landowners to create more sustainable land and habitats. He said projects range from installing a water control structure on existing tile to elaborate projects that require excavation and installing pipe structure.

He credited the move to significantly more awareness of conservation and water quality, particularly from absentee landowners who rent their land out to farmers.

“There’s more landowners that maybe don’t live on the farm or they live in the city, and especially with that crowd, we are seeing a lot more awareness,” he said. “They are really wanting to do cover crops and conservation acres. I think farmers and absentee landowners are seeing the benefits of these projects from a conservation and a pocketbook standpoint.”