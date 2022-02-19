Retiring FFA teacher touts hands-on learning

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — Jim Calvert likes to tell people he came with the building.

“I poured a lot of concrete for this building in 1974, when I was still in high school,” he says. “A few years later, I was teaching here.”

After graduating from Iowa State University in 1979, and after a short stint filling in at another school, Calvert settled down as vo-ag instructor and FFA advisor at Guthrie Center High School in the fall of 1980. Five years ago, the school entered into a sharing agreement with the Adair-Casey district.

This year, he will call it a career at the west-central Iowa school. He turned in his retirement papers earlier this month.

“It’s time,” Calvert says.

Calvert attended the University of Nebraska for two years, where he was a member of the wrestling team. He transferred to Iowa State University, where he graduated with a degree in ag education.

He grew up on a nearby farm, and figured that was the path he would take.

“I always planned on farming, but I had a very good FFA advisor in high school here and that helped me want to get the ag education degree and maybe teach,” Calvert says.

Throughout his teaching career, Calvert has continued to farm, raising cattle and sheep in the hills of Guthrie County. His wife, Lisa, is a CPA, and the couple have three children and three grandchildren.

When Calvert started teaching, his students were growing up with four channels on the television and rotary phones. Teaching students who grew up with cell phones and video games requires a different approach.