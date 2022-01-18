Reynolds pitches ethanol mandate again

DES MOINES — A four-year transition to a flat state income tax rate of 4%, shortening the time Iowans could claim jobless benefits and a new plan for devoting public K-12 aid for private school tuition are among the proposals introduced Jan. 11 by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in her charge to state legislators.
The Republican governor, who faces re-election this year, unveiled the proposals during her annual Condition of the State address to the Iowa Legislature.
The state taxes on all Iowans’ income would be reduced every year until resting at 4% in 2026 under Reynolds’ proposal. The governor’s office said that would make Iowa’s state income tax burden the fifth-lowest in the country. The state, according to the governor’s office, currently has the 16th-highest burden.
“Flat and fair,” Reynolds said.
When fully implemented, the income tax reduction would translate to the average Iowa worker paying $1,300 less annually in taxes, the governor’s office said. That is in addition to, the office said, $1,000 in average savings that already are expected from income tax reductions passed by the state in 2018.
“That’s money that can be reinvested into our economy and used to promote the prosperity of every Iowan,” Reynolds said. “Yes, we’ll have less to spend once a year at the Capitol, but we’ll see it spent every single day on Main Streets, in grocery stores, and at restaurants across Iowa. We’ll see it spent in businesses instead of on bureaucracies.”
The proposal would reduce state revenues by roughly $1.6 billion in 2023, the governor’s office said. The most recent state budget was just more than $8 billion.
The governor’s office said if state revenue and spending continue to grow at their recent averages of 4 and 2% respectively, the 4% flat income tax would not force any budget cuts. The office also said the plan does not require any use of the state’s taxpayer trust fund, which is currently flush with $1 billion.
Democrats did not embrace the governor’s tax plan, arguing it would disproportionately benefit the wealthiest Iowans.
“It’s going to shift the tax burden from the wealthiest people in our society who can afford to pay their fair share to middle class families,” Zach Wahls, the Democratic Senate Minority Leader from Coralville said after the speech.
Reynolds’ proposal also would phase out all state taxes on retirement income.
The governor’s tax plan requires legislative approval. Some legislative Republicans have proposed phasing out the state income tax entirely.
Reynolds also tweaked from last year and will reintroduce ethanol legislation. Her new proposal will require all retailers with compatible equipment to offer the E15 ethanol blend by 2026 — a lower 10% blend is most common now — and require that all newly installed or upgraded infrastructure be E85 or B20 compatible.