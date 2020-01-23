DES MOINES — Just a week after Republican legislative leaders downplayed the idea of a bold move to raise the sales tax and fund the program generally known as IWILL (Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy), Gov. Kim Reynolds centered her legislative agenda around that exact idea.
Reynolds used her Jan. 14 condition of the state speech to introduce a plan to raise the state’s sales tax by one cent, with 3/8 of that cent going toward water quality and natural resources programs. The rest would be used to offset a cut in the state’s income taxes and to provide state funding for mental health care that would be aimed in part at providing property tax relief.
Calling it her “Invest in Iowa Act,” Reynolds told lawmakers her plan would significantly cut income taxes, create a sustainable funding source for the mental health system, reduce the burden on property tax payers and fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust.
Her proposal would call for raising the state sales tax by a penny on Jan. 1, 2021. It would then add to tax cuts passed in 2018, reducing the state’s top income tax rate from about 8.5% to about 5.5% by 2023 (reducing the number of tax brackets from nine to four) and reducing property taxes by lowering the per capita county mental health levy — resulting in lowering the maximum statewide mental health levy by $77 million.
There are other moving parts to the plan, such as exempting diapers and feminine hygiene products from the sales tax and increasing the early childhood development and child and dependent care tax credit. And the proposal also says the IWILL formula should be changed, pushing more money toward water quality programs and less toward trails and other programs.
“I really appreciate many of her points,” said Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Craig Hill.
He said the IFBF has long supported finding a solution to the state’s mental health care funding problems that does not depend entirely on property taxes. And the state needs to spend more money on water quality efforts, he added.
The Iowa Soybean Association issued a press release offering support for the general idea of increasing the amount of money for water quality efforts that was included in the governor’s proposal, as well as a separate proposal by Reynolds to increase funding by $2 million for the state’s renewable fuels infrastructure program.
Reaction from lawmakers was cautiously supportive.
“I think it was a good place to start,” said Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines. “I’m pretty excited personally about lowering the income tax rate.”
Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, had just the week before expressed some skepticism about the IWILL idea.
“There are so many moving parts in this,” he told reporters during a Jan. 7 legislative briefing. “It isn’t something that is just going to happen overnight.”
After the speech Grassley expressed support for Reynolds but did not say whether he thought the complex tax proposal would pass this year.
“I think we need to look at the details,” said Senate Minority Leader Janet Peterson, D-West Des Moines.
House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, was similarly cautious, saying that lawmakers need to ask whether they are cutting taxes or merely shifting the burden from one set of taxpayers to another.
The idea of IWILL has been bouncing around the legislature for years. In 2010, more than 63% of the public voted in favor of a constitutional amendment that said if the state sales tax were to be raised, the first 3/8 cent would be spent to fill a natural resources fund. The legislature at that time approved a formula for how that 3/8 cent would be spent, but the formula was not a part of the actual amendment approved by the public so it could be changed through legislative action.
The current IWILL formula includes 7% for lake restoration, 10% for trails, 13% for REAP, 13% for local conservation, 14% for watershed protection, 20% for soil and water protection and 23% for natural resources. Reynolds proposes to change that formula. Her proposal would put 10% toward lake restoration, only 4% toward trails, 10% toward REAP, 9% for local conservation, 15% for watersheds and 18% for natural resources. It would increase soil conservation and water protection to 34%.
In total, Reynolds said her proposal would put a higher percentage of the money toward water quality efforts and less toward trails and other non-agricultural programs.