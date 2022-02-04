Reynolds touts new fuel proposal

DES MOINES, Iowa — While much discussion in the renewable fuel industry has focused on Washington, D.C., there is also a push at the state level, as evidenced by the bill proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in Iowa.

Reynolds, speaking at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, talked about her proposed bill, House Study Bill 594.

“This is the single biggest step we can take,” she told the farmers and industry representatives in the audience.

The bill would require at least half of all gasoline pumps in the state to provide a 15% blend of ethanol (E15) by 2026. The bill has exemptions for filling stations with older tanks that are unfit for the blends and it provides money to update those tanks and pipes.

“We’re going to fight for our farmers and our renewable fuels industry,” she told the crowd at the summit.

Ten percent ethanol blends are most widely sold around the country, and some stations offer E15 but there are limits on sales during the summer months due to EPA regulations regarding vapor. Industry leaders say vapor concerns are outdated.

Reynolds proposed a bill last year that would have mandated E15 in Iowa, but that bill failed to pass. This year’s revised proposal is considered less controversial by some lawmakers and may have a better chance of passing. But fuel industry groups have still issued statements opposing the legislation.

“Fuel retailers are concerned the unintended consequences of this bill will shut down hundreds of small gas stations in rural Iowa,” said Glenn Hasken, a past chair of FUELIowa, a group representing Iowa’s fuel industry.