Rural photographer finds beauty on the back roads

BRIDGEWATER, Iowa — There is beauty in simplicity, and sometimes it can be found simply by looking.

“I like to drive around the country,” Sandy McCurdy says. “I can always find something to photograph.”

Sandy and her husband Mike farm near Bridgewater, Iowa, in Cass and Adams counties. They have been married 47 years.

McCurdy has spent many of those years photographing nature, much of it on the family farm. Over time, her hobby has become a part-time business, selling photos through her SM PhotoGraphix website.

“I always enjoyed taking photos of the kids when they were little, then eventually got a film camera and started photographing sports,” she says.

McCurdy worked at newspapers in Atlantic and Greenfield, where she started using digital photography and learned how to use editing software.

“When I retired in 2015, I thought I could do whatever I wanted,” she says with a chuckle. “Instead I became a full-time farm wife, running parts and taking meals out to the field. I took my camera along with me, and those trips to town started getting longer.”

Eventually she began selling scenic photos.

“It was some extra income, even though I don’t promote it like I should,” McCurdy says. “I prefer taking the photos to trying to sell them.”

She has a good stash of equipment at her disposal and likes to keep up to date on new camera and lens technology.

“Mike has always been very supportive of my photography,” McCurdy says. “He knows if he sends me to town to pick up a part, there’s a good chance I won’t be taking the closest route.”

While she enjoys taking photos of family, Mother Nature is her favorite subject.

“I love taking photos of sunsets and windmills and all things nature,” McCurdy says. “I’ve never had an old windmill run for cover or make a face at me when I try to photograph it.”

One of her favorite spots is located just down the road to the south.

“Corning has Lake Icaria and Lake Binder, and there is just so much down there that I enjoy photographing,” McCurdy says. “I call that my lake tour.”

She also keeps in touch with local county conservation officers, who are good about letting her know when they see something they think she will find interesting.

McCurdy also takes the occasional road trip, traveling throughout Iowa and into other states with camera bag in tow.

“There is so much out there to see,” she says. “It’s fun to find things I think are beautiful, and a lot of the time it’s just out my back door. This area really is very beautiful.”