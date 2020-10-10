Things are not back to normal in the North Tama school district, but David Hill is getting used to it and so are many of his students.
“We’re just doing the best we can,” Hill says.
Hill is superintendent here and he has spent much of this year dealing with the COVID-19 situation. In March, his school went online. In the summer, administrators came up with a plan for dealing with students in the fall and then changed that plan as the pandemic continued and the governor issued edicts regarding in-person schooling.
For his part, Hill has tried to stay out of the political fights and concentrate on figuring out how to safely educate kids in his rural school district. It hasn’t been especially easy.
Every school has approached the situation differently. Some chose to go back to school full-time. Some chose a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning. Some defied the governor and chose online learning. Some required masks while others didn’t.
At North Tama, officials chose to start the year with a hybrid model, with half the students attending one day and the other half the next. All would wear masks. Meals would involve more distancing. If that worked, the district would eventually ease back into a full-time in-class model.
It is now at that point, Hill says. Or at least it is for the grade-schoolers. As of last week, North Tama was preparing to let the pre-K to 6th grade students come back to school every day. That decision came after 28 calendar days of no cases at the grade school level.
Masks will still be required. Teachers will still attempt to keep students distanced as much as possible, and hand-washing will still be emphasized.
And the older students will still be using the hybrid model because there have been some cases at that grade level.
Through it all, some parents have chosen to keep their children at home and have them take classes online. Hill estimates that about 10% of the students in this district chose that option and are studying online.
Rod Zobel is a dairy farmer and school board member at North Tama. He says not all parents are happy with the school’s approach, but everyone is coping.
“I think, for the most part, it’s been pretty positive,”
Zobel says. “I think the kids are happy to be back in school (after being online last spring).”
Hill agrees, but he says that even bringing kids back into the classroom every day doesn’t make it a normal experience.
Just one example was the recent homecoming game. The original opponent canceled. A new opponent had to be found. There was no dance. There was a scaled down version of a pep rally. But there was a game and there were some festivities. In 2020, that passes as normal.
“I think, all in all, things have worked quite well,” Hill says.