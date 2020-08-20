TRAER, Iowa – David Hill looks around the classrooms in his school and tries to do the math. How many students can he safely put in each room this fall, and how far apart should they be?
“It’s a real challenge,” says Hill, a former high school agriculture teacher who is now superintendent of the North Tama school district. “Schools are built for efficiency. How many students can you put in a room? Nothing about this is efficient.”
But Hill and other school administrators around the state are trying to find ways to deal with education in the midst of the COVID-19 health crisis this fall. And the effort is often controversial.
For Hill and other administrators, the adventure began on March 16, the last day when students were in the classroom. Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools to shut down after that day due to the virus situation. Soon all schools in the state were told to finish the semester with classes conducted entirely online. Graduations were canceled or postponed.
At North Tama, a virtual graduation was eventually held where students could drive through or come into the school one at a time to get their diplomas.
“I think they liked how it turned out,” Hill says of his graduates.
But then came the effort to plan how to proceed this fall. A law passed at the start of June implemented various rules regarding online learning, but also included a line about in-person education being the preferred method. Many lawmakers say they assumed that if the COVID situation worsened that Gov. Reynolds would give school districts the option of going online. Schools were required to submit plans for the fall to the state department of education by July 1.
But on July 17, just a few weeks after the plans were submitted, Reynolds issued a proclamation saying all schools had to offer classes in person. That forced many districts back to the drawing board, and some have threatened to defy the governor’s order.
Hill doesn’t get into the politics of the situation, saying only that “It’s very frustrating. I’m not blaming the governor or politicians … but as new information comes out it does change plans.”
And the plans are already a bit of a challenge.
Alan Spencer, an agricultural teacher at Red Oak, says numerous FFA events on both the local and state levels have been canceled. Administrators there are working on back-to-school plans that include fewer students riding on each bus and the school offering masks to students. He says that under normal circumstances, teachers clearly prefer to teach in person.
“I know I could do a better job in the classroom than online,” he says.
But he adds that some teachers don’t believe they can do in-person classes safely this fall. All schools are offering online alternatives for students who are not comfortable coming back to class in person. And he says the challenges may not be the same at urban schools than at rural ones.
“Every school has done it a little bit differently,” he says.
Rod Zobel spends his days on his Tama County dairy farm, but he is also a member of the school board at North Tama.
“It’s definitely a unique situation,” Zobel says. “We’re trying to do the best we can with what information is available to us.”
The option Zobel and his fellow board members have chosen for North Tama is to divide the student body in half and have them attend on alternate days. On the days a student is not in the building they will have class online. That hybrid model should allow for more social distancing of students, but it will provide a number of logistical and educational challenges. Some parents have chosen to put their students in online classes instead of sending them to in-person classes. The teachers are in the process of trying to figure out how to change their classrooms and to teach both online and in person.
“We’ll just have to make some adjustments,” says Brenda Kaufmann, a second grade teacher at the school.
The students and teachers will all be required to wear either masks or face shields, Hill explains. Hand sanitizer will be available. Grade school students may end up having lunch in their classrooms. No large school assemblies will be held. Drinking fountains will not be used (except to fill water bottles). Some minor changes in school bus routes will be made. Sports are still a challenge but the hope is that the state athletic associations will provide further guidance.
“We’re trying to give ourselves a fighting chance,” Hill says. “I’m worried about schools that are not taking precautions.”
And he says the entire situation is going to be expensive for schools as they buy masks and hand sanitizer, provide meals for students and change items as simple as air circulation and heating and cooling in buildings.
The response from parents and students so far has been mostly positive, Hill and Zobel say.
“I still have calls from people who want their students to go every day,” Zobel says. “Hopefully, we get to that point soon. Right now we’re going day by day.”