Nearly every business or organization has a literal or virtual HELP WANTED sign hanging on its door. That also includes rural schools.

“We just aren’t getting the applications we used to get,” says Chris Fine, superintendent for the Lathrop R-II school district in Lathrop, Missouri. “We are fairly close to the Kansas City metropolitan area, so the competition is strong for teachers in our area.”

Fine, a native of Coon Rapids, Iowa, is in his 12th year as superintendent of schools at Lathrop. He says the challenges of finding teachers began well before the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was already a shortage of teachers in rural schools, says Dave Audrey, executive director of the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools. Audrey has been tracking it for almost 10 years, and COVID fatigue made it worse, he says.

It’s nothing new. The first Illinois Educator Shortage Crisis report was created by the Illinois Association of Region Superintendents of Schools in 2017. At that time, 78% of superintendents said they had some problems finding teachers. More than half said they had “serious problems” hiring substitutes, with rural schools having more challenges in both areas.

Recent data shows the teacher shortage and retention issues have escalated.

“We have very high numbers of unfilled positions,” Audrey says.

Many of those are in rural areas where salaries and resources are lower and isolation is higher, he says. To attract more teachers, rural salaries need to be level with what other school districts offer.

Another challenge in attracting teachers in rural areas is housing. A young teacher may get their first job and there is nowhere to live in the community. There has to be a broad approach, Audrey says.

Special education teaching jobs are the hardest to fill. There are also shortages in STEM subjects, even in physical education today, says John Meixner, a regional superintendent of schools in western Illinois who headed the IARSS 2022-23 educators shortage survey.

“The teacher shortage is real and it’s not getting any better,” says Ben Derges, superintendent of schools for the Tri-Valley district in Downs, Illinois. He says this small school district and others like it farther from urban centers are feeling it more.

The Illinois IARSS educator shortage survey shows 68% of superintendents reported fewer candidates for positions than the year before. Even Tri-Valley School District — in central Illinois located near Illinois State University, which educates teachers, and near the twin cities of Bloomington and Normal — sees a dwindling number of candidates for new hires.

Twenty years ago, there would be 70 applications for a high school science teaching position.

“Today, if you get three or four, you are feeling great,” Derges says.

From research in his dissertation, Derges says the teacher shortage can’t all be blamed on COVID. It was a problem for rural schools, but the problem snowballed with the pandemic. In his district, there wasn’t “a mass exodus” of retirees, but the pipeline providing new teachers is getting smaller and smaller.

In the 2022-23 educator shortage survey, almost 80% of school districts said they had unfilled vacancies starting the school year. Almost half of the school districts reported more shortages in 2022 than in 2021.

A teacher shortage used to be a rural school problem, says Margaret Buckton with Rural School Advocates of Iowa.

“It’s everywhere, and that makes it harder on rural schools because urban schools can offer more money and benefits in many cases,” she says. “The funding formula is based on enrollment, meaning the more students you have, you’ll get more funding.”

Buckton says rural schools often act as a training ground for teachers. They hire first-time teachers, train them and then sometimes lose them to a larger district.

She says while the number of teachers produced by Iowa colleges has decreased, it’s a bigger problem in larger states like Illinois and Michigan.

“We are losing teachers because of the increased competition,” Buckton says.

Fine says it’s still early in the teacher hiring season for next school year. He says three years after the start of the pandemic, things are starting to feel normal again.

“We need teachers, and funds are always tight,” he says. “We’re getting along all right, but it has been challenging.”

Shortage statistics

Top five reasons for unfilled educator positions are:

The workload is too demanding.

Better compensation in another profession.

Better compensation in a neighboring Illinois district (rural districts generally pay less).

Political climate of the state/nation.

Better compensation in a nearby state.

Seventy-nine percent of those surveyed say there is a shortage of educators in their district; 45% said it is worse in 2022-23 than in the past.

Twenty-eight percent (2,487 of 9,871) of educator openings went unfilled or were filled with a less-than-qualified candidate in 2022-23.

The survey was answered by 80% of Illinois school districts.

The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools conducted the survey. It has been quoted widely, including by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker in his budget address Feb. 15 where he set education as a priority, specifically addressing the teacher shortage.