School launches FFA chapter amid shutdown

Not everything is shutting down during the COVID-19 pandemic. FFA membership has been steady and some new chapters have even formed, such as the one at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.

“We’ve been really fortunate,” says the program’s ag instructor, Erica Baier. “The administration and the community have been very supportive.”

Of course, the decision to start the program came before the COVID-19 crisis began. It was the result of several years of work by parents, staff and community leaders. Baier, a former national FFA officer, interviewed for the job while student-teaching last spring.

“I was hired right before the whole world shut down,” she says.

Since then, she started her job and in her first year of teaching has dealt with teaching classes virtually, full-time in class, and in hybrid and half-hybrid combinations.

“It’s been a wild ride,” she says of the semester and a half experience thus far.

Ayva Bohr, a senior who hopes to become a large animal veterinarian, is the first president of the new FFA chapter.

“I was really excited to have this opportunity,” she says. “It’s kind of hard to imagine how quickly it’s going to grow.”

And this program is looking to grow quickly. There are already plans to build a new classroom, greenhouse and other facilities across the street from the school campus. Pumpkins will be planted this spring to be sold in the fall to raise money for the FFA chapter. Through donations and district funds, there is going to be a large investment in the new agriculture program.