Seed Savers: Preserving the past, and future, through seeds

Their name hints at it, and preservation is the main focus of Seed Savers.

Michael Washburn, preservation director at Seed Savers Exchange based in Decorah, Iowa, said many varieties of vegetables may never see the pages of a seed catalog. By finding those unique varieties and continuing to breed them, it promotes more genetic diversity.

“The word, ‘heirloom’ has been mashed around and perhaps even lost focus on what it means,” Washburn said. “If you were going to rely upon a bean to feed your family, you wouldn’t just want a bean that tastes good, but one that grows well.”

Seed Savers collects, stores and regenerates thousands of rare seed varieties at its heritage farm, as well as collect seeds globally at the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway. Seed Savers Exchange was originally founded in Missouri in 1975 before moving to northern Iowa’s Winneshiek County, forming a network of gardeners and over 20,000 plant varieties along the way. At the farm, the organization grows nearly 1,000 of the varieties it has saved each year to carry them on into the future.

Washburn has served on the Blount County Soil Conservation Board in Tennessee since 2017 along with working for Blackberry Farm in the Great Smoky Mountains. He said his history in farming has helped him develop a love for preservation and learning.

“I’ve always like what the old folks are doing,” he said. “They always have so much to share and wisdom on their ways of doing things.”

Having heirloom varieties, seeds passed from generation to generation, helps preserve older genetics that may die out if not protected, he said. Their special traits could be cold-hardiness or drought resistance, but also various flavors that may not be in a newer-bred variety.

“Every year, you’d take your best beans or best tomato and you would save the seeds for that,” Washburn said. “That’s what we did for generations. ”

For gardeners who want to help with variety preservation, one way to start is by just planting one variety per species. That prevents cross-pollination among similar plants, ensuring any seeds coming from your crop stay unchanged.

“Keep it simple,” Washburn said. “Pick one pepper you want to do that year and make sure your neighbor isn’t doing that pepper as well.”

He said peas, beans, lettuce and tomatoes are good plants for those looking to start their seed saving.

Another note he had was to understand when the plant is seed mature, compared to market mature. The process of ensuring the seed is ready to be picked may take longer than simply waiting for the fruit to be edible, according to the Seed Savers.

He said an above-ground carrot plant may be 4 feet tall and nearly one year old before the seed is mature.

While maintaining the plants for seeds may be hard work, it is important that people take up this mission, Washburn said.

“That’s what’s cool about this,” Washburn said. “It’s not just the seed, it’s the stories and the histories that come along with those seeds.”