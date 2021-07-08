Senators remind Biden of commitment to ethanol, biodiesel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Using his words, Iowa’s Republican U.S. senators are holding President Joe Biden accountable for his earlier commitments to support the biofuel industry and the family farmers who rely on it.
In light of recent reports about his consideration of the demands of Big Oil, Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley have written to Biden to remind him of his statements during his campaign supposedly supporting biofuel.
“Those waivers are a gigantic mistake,” Biden said on Iowa PBS in the summer 2019 when asked about the waivers granted by the Trump administration. “We should not be exempting, we should be insisting that these major companies in fact meet the criteria.”
The letter was joined by the Republican senators from South Dakota and Nebraska
According to news reports, Biden is considering bailouts for the refineries, “which would undermine the biofuel industry and the family farmers who rely on it,” Ernst, Grassley and the others wrote. That would be inconsistent with Biden’s policy statements during the campaign as well as contrary to his commitment to move the economy toward a cleaner energy future “as biofuel like corn-based ethanol reduce greenhouse gas emissions dramatically relative to petroleum-based gasoline,” the Republican senators write.
They also point to the Democratic National Committee platform that included the intent to “grow the nation’s biofuel manufacturing sector” by strengthening the RFS.