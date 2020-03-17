OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican senators from four states that have seen severe flooding from the Missouri River are backing legislation that would require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to change its management of the river to reduce flooding risk.
The measure follows criticism from residents of flooded areas that the Corps should give flood protection a higher priority than environmental, recreational and other needs.
The proposal would require the Corps to take steps to reduce flooding risks along the lower Missouri River by changing the way it manages the dams and strengthening levees along the river.
“After the historic flooding we saw over last spring and in previous years, it is clear that we need to fundamentally change the way the Missouri River is managed,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
“Farmers, families and local officials I've talked to are rightly concerned with the lack of progress that has been made in repairing damaged infrastructure and putting stronger protections in place for the future.”
Flooding caused more than $3 billion in damage along the lower Missouri River last year as releases from dams upstream combined with heavy runoff from rain and melting snow to damage levees and inundate land along the river. Prolonged flooding also caused significant damage along the river in 2011.
“As evidenced by the recurring flooding in the lower basin, the current approach is not working. At the federal level, we need to work toward a long-term solution to our region’s flood control challenges,” Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said
The Missouri is the longest river in North America, running from Montana through the Dakotas and touching Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas before cutting across Missouri and entering the Mississippi River at St. Louis. The Corps manages the river’s flow using six dams and reservoirs in Montana and the Dakotas.
While the downstream states are pushing for more flood control efforts and having more water released from the reservoirs earlier in the year to prevent summer flooding, upstream states have been concerned about effects on wildlife and recreation especially during drought years.
Corps officials say flood protection remains their highest priority, but there are limits to what they can do to reduce flooding along the Missouri, especially along the lower river below the dams.