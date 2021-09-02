Sextons share knowledge with new farmers

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa — Serving their community has always been a priority for Keith and Barb Sexton.

In addition to farming 1,300 acres and raising three boys, the north central Iowa couple found time to be part of a host of organizations throughout their marriage.

“We not only enjoy it, but we felt it was our duty to be active in our community,” Keith says.

The Sextons are one of seven Iowa farm families who are recipients of the Iowa State Fair’s the Way We Live award. Their award was presented Aug. 18 at the fair. Iowa Farmer Today is one of the sponsors of the award.

Keith grew up on the 240 acres that form the family’s Century Farm. He and Barb have three grown sons — Kyle, Brian and Brent. All work off the farm.

“We believe we all are created with certain talents, and we certainly support all of them,” Keith says.

But there is another generation farming this Calhoun County soil. The Sextons are working with a young couple, James and Paige Hepp, to help them get started in farming.

“We were looking for someone with a good attitude toward community service and strong personal integrity,” Keith says. “James and Paige have all of that.”

This is year two of the transition. Over the first year, the Hepps mainly worked for the Sextons to help them get acclimated to the lifestyle.

This year, they are renting about half of the farm. Next year, they will rent most of it.

“Brent is a veterinarian and has an interest in maintaining ties to the farm, so we will retain three fields in my name and James will custom farm those according to our plan,” Keith says.