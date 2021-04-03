Shortage of homes drives prices higher

Byron Menke has been selling houses for a long time, but he cannot recall a time when “sold” signs replaced “for sale” signs before the dirt around the post hole had time to settle.

“I’ve been doing this for 21 years, and our inventory is at the lowest level I’ve ever seen,” says Menke, president-elect of the Iowa Association of Realtors. “It’s that way around the state. We have less than a month’s supply of homes in most places.”

And that includes rural areas throughout much of the Midwest, says Menke, a broker with Menke Auction & Realty in the southwest Iowa community of Treynor,

“Days on market for homes in rural communities are much less than they were a year ago,” he says. “When you get into metropolitan areas like Omaha, homes are being sold in a matter of hours, and at prices above the listing price.”

This spike in home sales is here despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Menke says after a sluggish March and April in 2020, sales started increasing. Historically low interest rates are a key factor in the surge, he says.

“We really didn’t know what the pandemic was going to do to the market, but most Realtors I’ve talked to had their best year ever,” Menke says. “We could sell a lot more homes if they were available.”

Emily Swinford, a Realtor with Better Homes & Gardens’ Good Life Group in Glenwood, says according to the Southwest Iowa Association of Realtors, there were 155 active listings for members in February — 110 less than a year ago.