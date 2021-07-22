Shortages, price spikes slow building, equipment

Ever since the pandemic began, shortages have become commonplace with significant effects in nearly every sector, including agriculture.

While the growing season is on schedule, any additional work that needs to be done has seen a slowdown.

“We were already booked out a couple of months, but then we had baseball-sized hail in our area in April, and then the derecho, so it’s been all hands on deck,” said Lucas Grout, general manager at Eastern Iowa Building in Fairfax, Iowa.

The company received more requests for farm buildings this year than in nearly the last 10 years, primarily tied to the spike in crop prices, Grout said. With the added requests, they are booked out for nearly a year.

The shortages in lumber and steel have caused some of those delays, but so has a jump in pricing for those materials. Grout said their supplier was able to keep them in good shape, but when those commodities cost more, it is going to cost more for them to put up buildings.

“If you called last year and now called in June this year, it might be up at least 25%,” Grout said. “Some people probably assume we are just trying to gouge them because we are busy, but unfortunately it’s because all the materials have gone up. A lot of them believe it’ll come back down, but that’s just not going to happen.”

While Grout said lumber prices are starting to stabilize, steel prices are still shocking to him. The latest data for U.S. hot rolled coil steel shows the price has risen nearly four times what it was in August.