Show Time: Iowa State Fair 2021
Show Time: Iowa State Fair 2021

Signs and masks and hand sanitizer

Signs and masks and hand sanitizer are a part of the 2021 fair experience.

The Iowa State Fair runs through Aug. 22, with livestock shows, competitions, concerts, rides and food vendors returning to the grounds in Des Moines after the 2020 fair was canceled. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

