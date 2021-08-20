Show Time: Iowa State Fair 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
HULL, Iowa — Craig Moss is a busy guy, but he says it’s important to find time to not only get the chores done, but to be an active voice for …
- Updated
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Running the farm keeps the McArtor family busy throughout the year, and with plenty of livestock around, getting away isn…
- Updated
WATERLOO, Iowa — Two themes are clear when you visit Ron and Mary Esther Pullin’s small farm at the edge of town: sheep and fairs. It’s been t…
PALO, Iowa — Jim Keiper was a mile from home when he received a call from his wife. She told him he needed to come home quick — there was a st…
The United States Senate passed a major bipartisan infrastructure bill by a 69-30 vote Aug. 10, paving the way for the legislation to become l…
When it comes to dairy policy, the view in the crystal ball is, well, milky.
- Updated
When the derecho swept through central Iowa and northern Illinois a year ago, the wind and rain only lasted for an hour. The damage, however, …
- Updated
INDIANOLA, Iowa — “I think there’s a bee on your lens.”
- Updated
BRANDON, Iowa — When the news came, it was a shock for Craig Albert.
- Updated
Late summer is the season for lots of roadside attractions: fresh sweet corn by the dozen, tomato stands, and tractors out mowing ditches.