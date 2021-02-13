Six months after storm, work remains

ELBERON, Iowa — Aug. 10 is not a day Ryan Vavroch is keen on remembering, but he hopes he never forgets.

That was the day a derecho swept through Iowa along the U.S. Highway 30 corridor, dealing damage to most things in its path. For Vavroch, who farms near here, the damage knocked down his three grain bins and forced him to destroy his entire corn crop. His father’s land lost half of a machine shed, and the landlords of his rented ground lost a total of three machine sheds and six more grain bins.

“You always want to remember that feeling from when you walk outside and a year’s work is down the drain and a generation’s work in some cases is swept away in a half-hour,” Vavroch said. “You have a lot of respect for Mother Nature, for sure.”

The destruction forced Vavroch to start immediately preparing for the 2021 season. After evaluating the derecho damage, Vavroch said he and the landlords had big decisions to make on rebuilding, and it changed some of his original plans.

“It’s a new reality,” he said. “The landlords are at an age where they weren’t going to rebuild their stuff, and I don’t blame them. We are rebuilding at our place to compensate for some of that loss.”

That rebuilding meant adding rings to their grain bins for additional storage as they were being reconstructed on the home farm, and plans for building another bin next year once the dust truly settles.

However, Vavroch said the effects of this storm will be felt by farmers for a while.

“We’ve got tree lines that were destroyed, and for the material things like bins, sheds and equipment, it’ll probably take at least 24 months to catch most everything,” he said. “We’ll probably be finding things in your fields for years to come.”