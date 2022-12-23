Solving puzzles makes for interesting career

Every day brings new challenges for Jerry Snyder.

“It’s always interesting,” he says.

Snyder works as manager of the necropsy floor at Iowa State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL). He has been at ISU since 2012, and has worked in the VDL since 2014.

Snyder is a graduate of New Mexico State University, where he earned a degree in animal science.

The VDL handles thousands of tissue and other tests each year, serving clients from throughout the U.S. Those tests include necropsies.

“We handle all species, but the bulk of those are with pigs,” Snyder says. “We do a lot of tissue tests where we don’t open up the body.”

Surveillance work is also part of the job, and the VDL is a key part of the fight to keep foreign animal disease out of the U.S.

“We have cases where something like that has to be considered until we can rule it out,” Snyder says. “It’s definitely a big concern for us.”

He says he had always hoped to be able to put his degree for use. While performing a necropsy may not sound appealing to a lot of people, Snyder finds it to be fascinating.

“I’ve always liked anatomy and physiology, and this allows me to do something I truly enjoy,” he says. “Something like this is what I always wanted to do. It just took me a while to get here.”

Snyder has four full-time employees on his staff in addition to grad and undergraduate students. Some of those students are planning a career in veterinary medicine.

“It’s a great place to learn,” he says.

Snyder and his staff do not go out to farms, primarily because of biosecurity concerns.

“We do our work in the lab,” he says. “We keep pretty busy with our cases.”

Snyder admits what he does is not for everyone. But he says what he does is important, and enjoying the work makes it even better.