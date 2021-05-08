Southwest Iowa farmer and mom hopes to pass on life lessons

As children grow, they learn how to live by watching and imitating their parents, whether that’s through word or deed.

As a mother of two boys, Aimee Bissell hopes to be that example in the field and in life.

“When they were young, I got to thinking that I want those boys to marry somebody that’s strong, independent but also really supportive of their spouse,” she said. “The best way for me to achieve that for them is to show them what it looks like. That’s why I want to be the best mom I can be, the best wife and best supporter I can be in whatever fashion that looks like.”

Bissell farms with her husband Klint near Bedford, Iowa, with their two sons, Braydon, 17, and Tucker, 13. Aimee said the boys are definitely taking after their parents and always thinking about farming, even when they are at school. As Braden and Tucker have grown, they have continued to assist their parents in the field.

As a mother, Aimee said she couldn’t ask for more.

“It’s pretty much all they think about,” Aimee said. “The role I have in the spring, I love it. I don’t run either planter. I get to watch it all happen. I like planning and organizing — that’s fun for me. So I make sure the seed tender has the correct seed in it and that means I get to interact with each of them multiple times a day.”

She said taking on what she called the “gopher” role, going back-and-forth getting them set up with what they need, allows her to stay a big part of her sons’ lives even during the busiest times of the year.