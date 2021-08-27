Start harvest equipment prep to avoid supply issues

Harvest season is rapidly approaching for corn and soybean farmers, and any delays in the field are going to be a point of frustration. Delays from weather are tough to control, but preparing equipment for a full season is a way to hedge against any interruptions this fall.

When it comes to machine prep, don’t overthink it, said Doyle Huyser of Kruseman Implement in Sully, Iowa. Getting an inspection from a dealer is the best way to get any issues quickly identified.

One concern for equipment dealers is that for any farmers who have put off their inspection, the COVID shortages may mean a little extra time to get anything done.

“It’s starting to get hard to get parts now,” Huyser said. “People who have been waiting until the last minute and think they are going to get it back in two or three weeks, that doesn’t work so well. You have to plan ahead well before harvest.”

The shortages extend through parts and machinery, Huyser said, noting it’s hard to find used machines for farmers looking for an updated model.

When it comes to being prepared, nothing beats a good checkup, he said.

For combine headers, make sure electrical connections are secure and hydraulics are clean, said Michael Schmidt of Central Illinois Ag.

“Inspect those areas,” Schmidt said. “If you have an oil leak or anything, let’s get it checked before the season starts.”

He said a key spot to get checked out is the top sprocket drive and rock track drive. He said there can wear in those areas and it might cause a stoppage in the field. If it’s spotted ahead of time, it should be a quick turnaround.