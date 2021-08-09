State fair food judge offers advice to contestants

Pat Berry is in her first year as head of the food contests at the Iowa State Fair, but she is far from a rookie in the Elwell Family Food Center, having been both a competitor and judge.

Berry spent nearly 40 years as a nurse at Unity Point in Des Moines.

IFT: How did you get to be head of food programs at the fair?

BERRY: I competed in the food department for 23 years, and then was asked to be a state fair judge. My 25th year of judging was in 2019. I was supposed to be assistant food superintendent in 2020 so I could learn the ropes, but with the pandemic that fair didn’t happen, so I jumped right in for 2021.

IFT: How many food contests are there at the fair?

BERRY: We have 134 contests this year. That number is actually down. With all the changes going on with the pandemic, sponsors have made adjustments. I am confident that in 2022 we will increase our numbers as we return to normal routines.

IFT: What kind of schedule does that mean for you and what does your staff look like?

BERRY: We have an amazing group of people who volunteer their time and also paid staff who return year after year. Between the state fair staff and our state fair judges, we have people from every walk of life. Our judges also come back year after year. We have become friends and have really become a family.

I have about 50 staff this year, but that number is also down due to the pandemic.

IFT: What is the most popular food contest at the fair?