States respond to meat supply issues with funds

Twenty months have passed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting delays in the supply chain continue to concern much of agriculture.

Many states are implementing programs to help, including programs in Iowa and Missouri designed to help the meat processing industry.

The Iowa Legislature approved the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund late last spring. The fund includes $750,000 from the state that will provide financial assistance in the form of grants for small-scale meat processors.

“We’re trying to pull something good out of the supply chain issue,” says Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig. “We saw what happened with the slowdown in 2020.”

As consumers struggled to find meat at times, many turned to local meat processors. While business boomed, many lockers were booking space a year in advance.

Naig says many livestock producers viewed this as an opportunity to sell directly to consumers.

“It allowed them really control their market,” he says.

Additionally, Naig says $4 million from last year’s CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding went to meat processors.

“We are seeing a tremendous return on investment from this,” he says. “We’ve seen processors update their equipment so they can handle the larger volume.”

Naig has also formed a task force to look at workforce challenges that plague the meat processing industry.

He says that while efforts have focused on smaller processors, he recognizes the important role played by large companies