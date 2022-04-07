Storm warning system aims for specifics

Most of the country has entered severe storm season, with warnings coming via text message, social media and other means.
It’s important to know what goes into the warning process, says Brian Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The process for issuing warnings actually begins several days before an anticipated event, he says.
“Thunderstorms and tornadoes are what we call short-fused events,” Smith says. “We look a week or so ahead of time to see what the computer models are showing. Within seven days of an anticipated event, we will put out a hazardous weather outlook that could include tornadoes or thunderstorms, and we will put that out on weather radio and alert the media.”
He says the NWS office will work with NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, as severe weather approaches.
Smith says the storm risk is broken into several areas, including slight, marginal, enhanced and high.
“Each of those means something different to us,” he says. “We will contact local emergency management services once we have this information.”
NWS will also include probabilities for things such as tornadoes, hail and high winds.
When the day of a significant event arrives, Smith says the Storm Prediction Center will coordinate with the local NWS office to put out weather watches.
“Then we will prepare for warnings that are issued by our warning forecasters,” he says.
He says some meteorologists have specific responsibilities. Some watch atmospheric conditions, while others may be providing guidance for the storm itself and the damage it’s capable of producing.
With new technology, warnings are issued in the shape of a polygon, rather than for an entire county.
“For example, we could say a tornado warning is in effect for the western portion of Pottawattamie County,” Smith says. “That’s a large county, and now we’re able to pinpoint better where the storm will travel.”
The NWS also releases the names of cities that might be in the path of the storm.
Smith says tornado and thunderstorm warnings usually last 20 to 45 minutes, although they can be renewed depending on evolving conditions. He says warnings are released to a variety of outlets to give notice to the public.
Catastrophic events such as tornadoes, flash floods and large hail will trigger wireless emergency alerts on cell phones, Smith says.
“Something like that also goes out on the national law enforcement system,” he says.
Impact statements may also be sent out. Smith says this type of statement was used ahead of the derecho that tore through a large chunk of Iowa in August 2020.
NWS also uses Twitter to publicize warnings. Facebook is used to gather information from the public after a storm, such as rainfall amounts and photos of storm damage.
Smith says as storm season continues, he urges the public to pay attention to changing weather and NWS information.
“Look at the updated forecast because it can and will change, and know the difference between a watch and warning,” he says. “Be prepared to take shelter when you hear or see that warning.”