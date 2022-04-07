Storm warning system aims for specifics

Most of the country has entered severe storm season, with warnings coming via text message, social media and other means.

It’s important to know what goes into the warning process, says Brian Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

The process for issuing warnings actually begins several days before an anticipated event, he says.

“Thunderstorms and tornadoes are what we call short-fused events,” Smith says. “We look a week or so ahead of time to see what the computer models are showing. Within seven days of an anticipated event, we will put out a hazardous weather outlook that could include tornadoes or thunderstorms, and we will put that out on weather radio and alert the media.”

He says the NWS office will work with NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, as severe weather approaches.

Smith says the storm risk is broken into several areas, including slight, marginal, enhanced and high.

“Each of those means something different to us,” he says. “We will contact local emergency management services once we have this information.”

NWS will also include probabilities for things such as tornadoes, hail and high winds.

When the day of a significant event arrives, Smith says the Storm Prediction Center will coordinate with the local NWS office to put out weather watches.

“Then we will prepare for warnings that are issued by our warning forecasters,” he says.