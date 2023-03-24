Committing farmland to one crop for 25-30 years is rare, so it’s not hard to see why landowners may be hesitant when approached about leasing the land out for energy use.

Joe Hoerner, a University of Missouri agricultural business and policy specialist, said there are plenty of differences when examining energy leases, depending on whether it is wind or solar power. With either, landowners must understand the kind of contract one is getting into.

Energy developers may ask many landowners to enter in an agreement, often securing more land than they need. That means the land may not be needed depending on the size of the project, so a signed contract may not end up sticking around. But if signed, landowners will need to be prepared for a long haul.

“Landowners should not sign an option to lease unless they’ve done their homework,” Hoerner said. “You have to be totally on board with leasing the land long-term.”

The biggest issue to keep an eye on is what the contract says occurs at the end of the lease. If the solar farm or wind turbine ends up being taken down at the end of the term, there needs to be clarity on what exactly the take down and reclamation process looks like, said Steve Guyer, energy policy manager with the Iowa Environmental Council.

“Let’s take a typical solar facility,” said Guyer, who also works as an attorney. “One of the restoration clauses says that anything that is 3 feet or lower, they don’t have to take out. That means if there is electrical cabling deeper than that, the agreement will say they have the right to leave it in place.”

He said for farmers who may want to till the ground after a long period of dormancy, particularly with a deep V-Ripper, there is a possibility it will run into those dormant cables, which brings new problems for the farmer.

Land quality after solar and wind turbine removal is another question that often comes up when discussing these leases. Guyer said, particularly in Iowa, there isn’t enough physical evidence quite yet to give a certain answer on what kind of shape the ground is in after the infrastructure is removed. Much of the energy infrastructure in place is still in the middle of the first agreement, so there isn’t much data.

Looking at solar, Guyer said he anticipates farm land may see an improvement in health after panels are removed due to a lack of digging or tillage that may have normally occurred.

“Hypothetically, there is evidence the soil would become healthier over that time frame,” he said. “That also depends on how the facility is constructed and what vegetation is able to be planted out there. If they are built like substations and it’s all gravel, there isn’t much being done to restore the soil during that time.”

He expects wind farms may present a different story, however. Soils are often graded so water runs away from the turbine, meaning the ground is less likely to absorb the moisture, and the sheer weight of the wind turbines (an estimated 334 tons on average) may create irreversible soil compaction.

When it comes to the differences between wind and solar leases, Hoerner pointed out that the amount of land used is the primary variation. Solar farms tend to be in larger blocks. Wind turbines will take a corner of multiple fields, but are able to be farmed around for the most part.

Payments can also differ due to the way land is used for wind and solar farms. Hoerner said solar farm leases are often done on a per-acre basis with escalation clauses to adjust for inflation each year.

“It’s typically higher than you would use that same amount of ground for annual crops or for cash rent,” he said.

For wind leases, payments are often on a per-windmill basis, sometimes on a term of how much energy is created or a total cash amount from year to year.

Hoerner said there has been a lot of interest from developers in building more farms, whether it be wind or solar, and he hopes any landowners getting involved in leases make sure they know what they are getting into ahead of time.

“We aren’t either advocates or detractors on this, but we want people to understand there is a legitimate business interest from these people and people need to have their heads up to examine them closely,” Hoerner said.