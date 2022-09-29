Students and scientists study soils across the world

Traveling from northern Iowa to southern Illinois, a traveler can encounter multiple different types of soils that can drive different practices.

Lee Burras has spent his career studying the differences in soils across different regions. A large part of soil differences started with the glaciers, he said.

“If we look at the north central United States, when we talk about the Corn Belt, I would point out that glaciers covered some areas that fit nicely here,” Burras said during a talk for Practical Farmers of Iowa.

The glaciers largely covered Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, along with the northern region of Missouri, forming a good portion of the Corn Belt today.

And while there are differences across state lines, things can change vastly when looking at other countries.

Burras has led many study abroad trips for students at Iowa State University in an effort to see agronomy at work in places such as France, Ecuador or Uruguay. In the program, students can learn about the soils of other countries while also seeing how it shapes those countries’ practices in agriculture.

“The U.S. is culturally diverse, but students can compare and contrast when going around as well. It’s a cultural exchange and they get to see some interesting things like volcanoes,” said Jodi Cornell, director of Study Abroad for Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Looking at those soils and learning how farmers manage their crop, Cornell said he and students can bring that information back. While the soils are different in the U.S., understanding just how impactful a change in soil type can be is important.

“Before the pandemic about 23-25% of our graduating class has an international experience before they graduate,” Cornell said. “We are catching back up on that.

This program also builds a network for students and faculty with other universities around the world. That can allow for other professors or researchers to visit the U.S. and conduct some of their own research in the rich Midwestern soils. These opportunities allow students to learn from other cultures without leaving the country.

Cornell said he hopes students can broaden their horizon as they prepare for professional work in the coming years. Many of the issues other countries have are similar to the U.S., Cornell said — from runoff to erosion and concerns about climate change.

“People who lead these trips are from animal science, agronomy or any field in our program,” Cornell said. “We have a program that went to Antarctica because there are a lot of birds there to study. We have a program to Uganda for Natural Resource Ecology management.”

This year, the College of Ag Life and Sciences leads the rest of the university in study abroad trips, with 17 scheduled for this year. Before the pandemic, there are 18 to 22 trips in a year, and Cornell said the programs are starting to open back up as requirements lessen for international travel.

During the pandemic, Cornell said Burras helped set up virtual programs with Costa Rica and Uruguay for students who weren’t able to travel.