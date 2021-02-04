Summit panelists list uncertainties for ethanol industry

Things are going to look different for the biofuels industry in 2021, and that’s a good thing, according to a number of experts who spoke at the 2021 Renewable Fuels Summit held virtually Jan. 26.

The first thing to note is that overall U.S. fuel usage will likely rebound, at least partially. That means if ethanol just maintains its market share, usage will rise, according to Seth Meyer, chief economist at the USDA.

But the uncertainties of that recovery and the fact that corn and soybean markets are very strong could mean a year of tremendous volatility for biofuels, said Josh Pedrick, American Biofuels managing editor.

“We, frankly, have never been here,” Pedrick said of the present economic situation

With great uncertainty in regards to the COVID-19 recovery, there is at least some room for optimism. The same may be true of the political situation, said Tom Daschle, a former senator from South Dakota who served as Senate majority Leader.

Daschle pointed to a few possible scenarios for the coming year. As a former Senator, he says the 50-50 split in the United States Senate this year offers some challenges and opportunities.

“It’s going to take good chemistry and good communications,” Daschle said. “My guess is the president fully appreciates the need for bipartisanship.”

He said infrastructure could be one area of bipartisan success. There are plenty of people in both parties who support the idea of investing in infrastructure, which could mean expanded broadband access or funding for roads and bridges and river infrastructure.