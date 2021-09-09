Summit speakers explore obstacles to childcare

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One underlying effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the increase of people moving out of big cities and closer to rural communities.

With the increasing ability to work remotely, people are finding the life outside of cities more desirable.

But those rural communities have to adapt as well.

The Iowa Rural Summit Aug. 18-20 looked to address some of the issues that face small towns. The summit was held at the Hotel Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids.

Bill Menner, the executive director for the Iowa Rural Development Council, said the summit was good for communities to see how others handled challenges and to learn how to grow the way successful communities have been able to.

“We know these rural leaders get a lot out of being together,” Menner said. “Getting to do this in person is a big deal. We can share studies and practices with people and replicate them or tweak them for their own needs.”

He said one of the biggest topics of discussion at the event was about being innovative and finding out just what a town of under 2,000 people can accomplish.

“When you have a small number of partners or workers at your disposal, it’s sometimes about what your capacity is,” Menner said. “We have towns like Stanton, Iowa, doing remarkable things. How do they do it the way other towns could do it, and what are the other towns missing to be Stanton 2.0?”

Helen Miller, a former member of the Iowa House of Representatives, served as one of the keynote speakers and focused on diversity and inclusion in small towns.